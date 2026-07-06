What Happened Last Time Oklahoma State Cowboys Faced Iowa State Cyclones

This season’s matchup between the Oklahoma State Cowboys and the Iowa State Cyclones is going to have a different feel to it.

Last year’s game had one new head coach in Cowboys interim coach Doug Meachem. This year’s game will feature two new head coaches — Eric Morris for Oklahoma State and Jimmy Rogers for Iowa State.

Those aren’t the only changes. With new head coaches that means the transfer portal was spinning for both programs this season. Morris brought nearly 20 former North Texas players with him from his former school while Rogers, last of Washington State, brought in nearly 50 new players via the portal.

In the all-time series Oklahoma State leads 34-22-3. The Cowboys are 15-14-1 at Jack Trice Stadium, where the Cyclones will host the Cowboys on Oct. 31

Here’s what happened the last time the Cowboys faced the Cyclones.

The Last Time Oklahoma State Played Iowa State

Iowa State Cyclones running back Abu Sama. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Cowboys and the Cyclones wrapped up the regular season against one another in Stillwater. Iowa State was already planning for a bowl game — and did not know it was going to lose head coach Matt Campbell to Penn State. The Cowboys were trying to snap their egregious 17-game Big 12 losing streak. It turned out to be a close game for the Cowboys.

Iowa State controlled the game early, though. The Cyclones took a 3-0 lead late in the first quarter with a 45-yard field goal by Kyle Konrardy. Iowa State followed that up midway through the second quarter as quarterback Rocco Becht connected with Chase Sowell for a 16-yard touchdown pass to give the Cyclones a 10-0 lead.

The Cowboys made it a game at halftime as Trent Howland scored on an 8-yard touchdown run in the final two minutes, cutting Iowa State’s lead to 10-7.

In the second half, the two teams traded scores. Iowa State’s Abu Sama scored on a 40-yard touchdown run in the first five minutes of the third quarter, followed by an answer from Oklahoma State in the form of a 28-yard field goal by Logan Ward. That kept the Cowboys within a touchdown, 17-10.

Then the two teams traded field goals in the fourth quarter. Konrardy made a 35-yarder and Ward made a 41-yarder with 3:50 left. But the Cowboys didn’t have enough time to score a game-tying touchdown that could have sent the game to overtime.

Befitting a low-scoring game, the stats were not plentiful. Becht threw for 113 yards and a score. Carson Hansen led the Cyclones with 111 yards rushing. Sowell had four catches for 54 yards and the touchdown.

Zane Flores threw for 202 yards in his final game for OSU. He transferred to Iowa State after the season. Howland rushed for 37 yards. Terrill Davis caught five passes for 57 yards.