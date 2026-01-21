Breaking Down Oklahoma State's 2026 Football Schedule

Oklahoma State unveiled its 2026 football schedule Wednesday, setting up a 12-game slate with six home contests at Boone Pickens Stadium and six road trips. The Cowboys, coming off a 1-11 season in 2025, will face three non-conference opponents before diving into nine Big 12 games, with a lone bye week on Oct. 3.

The season kicks off Sept. 5 with an away game against in-state rival Tulsa in the Gateway First Bank Turnpike Classic. It's the first time the Cowboys have opened at Tulsa since 2000 and marks the 11th season opener between the teams.

Oklahoma State returns home Sept. 12 to host Oregon, a 2025 College Football Playoff semifinalist, in the programs' first-ever meeting in Stillwater. The Ducks' visit also serves as the home debut for coach Eric Morris. Non-conference play wraps Sept. 19 with a home matchup against FCS foe Murray State, another first-time opponent. The Cowboys are undefeated (32-0) against FCS teams since the NCAA's Division I split in 1978.

Big 12 action begins Sept. 26 with a road tilt at West Virginia, the earliest trip to Morgantown in series history and a renewal of a rivalry played annually from 2012-24. After the bye, Oklahoma State hosts UCF on Oct. 10, marking the Knights' first visit to Stillwater. The Cowboys then travel to Houston on Oct. 17 before returning home Oct. 24 for America's Greatest Homecoming against Colorado. It's the Buffaloes' first appearance in Stillwater since 2009 and the first Homecoming matchup since 2001.

October closes with a Halloween road game at Iowa State on Oct. 31, the first such road contest since 2015. November features back-to-back away games: at Kansas State on Nov. 7 — extending a 17-year streak as the Pokes longest active series — and home against Texas Tech on Nov. 14. The Red Raiders were a 2025 playoff team. The Cowboys head to Arizona State on Nov. 21 for their fifth trip to the state in six years, before closing the regular season at home against Kansas on Nov. 28.

The schedule balances two home and two road games each in September, October and November, with only one two-game road stretch in early November. Half of OSU's home opponents (Oregon, Murray State, UCF) will make their Stillwater debuts. Kickoff times and TV networks will be announced later.

The Big 12 Championship is set for Dec. 4, should the Cowboys qualify, as they did in 2021 and 2023.