Breaking Down Oklahoma State's Ranked Opponents in 2024
Oklahoma State is one of the country's most experienced and intriguing teams, and its schedule will have a major impact on where it ends the season.
Led by star running back Ollie Gordon, the Cowboys’ have more returning talent than almost any team in college football. That has them slotted into the No. 17 spot in the AP preseason poll, which was released on Monday. Yet, they will have to battle past some of the other top 25 teams to make a trip to the Big 12 Championship and College Football Playoff.
Every ranked opponent OSU faces in 2024:
Aug. 31: South Dakota State (FCS No. 1)
Although not a team in the same top 25 as the Cowboys, the Jackrabbits pose one of the most significant nonconference threats in the past few years. OSU’s loss to South Alabama last season was the first regular-season nonconference loss since 2016. While SDSU is an FCS team, it will be coming into Stillwater riding a 29-game winning streak and looking to upset the Cowboys.
Sep. 21: Utah (No. 12)
Unsurprisingly, the top team in the Big 12’s preseason poll managed the conference’s highest ranking in the AP poll. With star quarterback Cam Rising ready to return, coach Kyle Whittingham’s team is poised to make some noise in Utah’s first season in the conference.
OSU has not played Utah since 1945, but the teams have an opportunity to forge a new rivalry as the Big 12’s realignment takes shape. Although it is not always ideal to face the conference favorite in the Big 12 opener, the game is in Stillwater and could immediately thrust the Cowboys into the driver’s seat for a trip to Arlington.
Sep. 28: at Kansas State (No. 18)
The Cowboys’ trip to Manhattan is nearly the exact opposite of its game against Utah. While the Cowboys could be in the driver’s seat for a trip to Arlington going in, a loss against Utah could put them at risk of falling out of Big 12 contention entirely against the Wildcats.
Although the schedule calms down for the rest of the season, this two-week stretch might be the most grueling in September in the Mike Gundy era. With Kansas State looking to forge its spot in the Big 12 title race, OSU will need to make a statement in a place where it fell 48-0 in its last visit.
Honorable Mentions
The Cowboys only have two AP-ranked opponents on the schedule, but that could easily change throughout the season. If the Cowboys can make it to the Big 12 Championship Game, they could face another preseason-ranked opponent, such as No. 21 Arizona and No. 22 Kansas.
OSU’s Week 6 opponent, West Virginia, also received votes in the AP poll, essentially placing it at No. 33. Meanwhile, two other Big 12 teams, Iowa State and Colorado, also received votes. Although they were not represented in the AP poll, Big 12 teams UCF and Texas Tech each received four votes in the coaches poll, which was released last week.
