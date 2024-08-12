Cowboys' Star Defensive Duo Named to Bednarik Award Watch List
A couple of Oklahoma State’s defensive stars are in the running for the Bednarik Award.
On Monday, the preseason watch list for the Bednarik Award was released, featuring OSU’s Collin Oliver and Nick Martin. The award, named after legendary Penn linebacker Chuck Bednarik, is given to college football’s defensive player of the year.
Last season, NC State linebacker Payton Wilson won the award. Oliver and Martin will have an opportunity to become the first Big 12 player to win the award since Nebraska’s Ndamukong Suh in 2009 and the first in OSU history.
Oliver has been a star for the Cowboys throughout his three-year career and is looking to cap off his tenure in Stillwater with another impressive season. After moving to linebacker last season, Oliver is expected to play closer to the line of scrimmage in 2024.
The star defender has a knack for getting to the quarterback. Oliver has 22.5 sacks in his career and has an opportunity to get near the top of the Big 12’s career leaderboard. Last season, Oliver had 73 tackles, including 15.5 for loss while forcing four fumbles.
Meanwhile, Martin paired with Oliver at linebacker last season to make for one of the most lethal duos in the country. Martin led the Big 12 in tackles and finished in the top 10 in the country with a staggering 140. He also had 16 tackles for loss, six sacks, two interceptions and forced a fumble, making him one of the most disruptive defensive players in not only the Big 12 but all of college football.
As the Cowboys’ veteran squad hopes to make a run at the Big 12 title and the College Football Playoff, their impressive duo will lead one of the best defensive groups in Mike Gundy’s tenure.
