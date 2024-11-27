Brennan Presley Only 8 Yards Short of Pokes' Consecutive All-Purpose Record
The career numbers for Oklahoma State senior wide receiver Brennan Presley are nothing short of spectacular. He has already become the all-time receptions leader in school history this season, and he continues to build on that number. With one game left in the regular season, Presley has his sights set on one more school record, which will put him into a league of his own.
He is 8 all-purpose yards away from becoming the first player in Oklahoma State history to have 1,000 all-purpose yards in four straight seasons. He would be the first power conference player to do so since Travis Etienne accomplished the feat for the Clemson Tigers.
Presley’s stellar run began in 2021 when he officially got his career kicked off for the Cowboys. He finished the 2021 season with 619 receiving yards and picked up a large chunk of yardage in the return game, where he pulled in over 400 return yards. He finished the season with 1,113 all-purpose yards and the streak was officially started.
The 2022 season for Presley featured more action in the receiving game. He had 813 receiving yards and finished with 1,222 all-purpose yards and Presley was showing no signs of slowing down anytime soon.
His junior season for the Cowboys in 2023 was his best career statistical season in the Cowboy orange. He finished with a career-high in receiving yards with 991, and he also set a new career-high in all-purpose yards with 1,485 yards. With three straight 1,000 all-purpose yardage seasons under his belt, Presley entered 2024 1,000 yards away from becoming the only Oklahoma State Cowboy to ever accomplish four straight 1,000-yard all-purpose seasons.
It hasn’t been easy for Presley this season as the Cowboys have struggled to find any form of offense in 2024. Yet, with only one game remaining in Presley’s collegiate football career, he is only 8 all-purpose yards short of becoming the greatest all-purpose yardage receiver in the history of the Oklahoma State Cowboys football program.
