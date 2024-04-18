OSU Football: Brennan Presley Poised for Another All-Big 12 Season
Oklahoma State’s top receiver made an All-Big 12 team last season, but he can make a lasting mark if he can do it again in 2024.
OSU enters next season as the highest-finishing team from 2023 still in the conference. Even with some high-ceiling teams joining the conference from the Pac-12, OSU expects to compete for its first conference championship since 2011.
Although star running back Ollie Gordon II will likely be the Cowboys’ offensive leader next season, the passing attack will be as important as ever. With Alan Bowman back for another season, the Cowboys could use a big campaign from Brennan Presley.
Last season, Presley earned a second-team All-Big 12 selection as he led the Cowboys’ receiving core. In 14 games, Presley went for 991 yards and six touchdowns on 101 receptions.
Presley’s numbers show not only his consistency throughout the season but also his ability to make a larger impact when OSU needs it. He was especially important in OSU’s two wins in Houston.
The first came against Houston in November in a game OSU trailed by 14 in the second quarter. However, that did not stop Presley, who caught 15 passes for a career-high 189 yards.
Presley came up big again in the Cowboys’ Texas Bowl victory to secure a 10-win season. In the matchup against Texas A&M, Presley made a career-high 16 receptions for 152 yards and even threw a 34-yard pass.
Those two performances were the highlights of Presley’s strong finish in 2023. Five of Presley’s final six games last season rank in his top eight in receiving yards in his career.
If he can roll that momentum into next season, Presley could find himself not only on another All-Big 12 team but also climbing the OSU leaderboards. Ranking seventh after last season, Presley is 1,017 receiving yards away from passing Justin Blackmon for third in OSU history in receiving yards.
Presley could also be the all-time receptions leader at OSU. With 225 receptions, Presley ranks fourth, needing 69 catches to pass Rashaun Woods for first.
Next season could be a historic season for the Cowboys for many reasons, and Presley will be in the middle of their success.
