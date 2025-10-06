Burning Answers: Lessons Learned in Another Disappointing Oklahoma State Game
Oklahoma State’s misery continued in Tucson.
On Saturday, OSU suffered yet another blowout loss, falling 41-13 against Arizona. Now at 1-4 on the season and riding a 13-game FBS losing streak, all the answers the Pokes are giving seem to be the wrong ones.
Answers to burning questions for OSU at Arizona:
Will Oklahoma State overcome off-field distractions?
Despite all of the craziness that has occurred off the field for the Pokes over the past few weeks, that didn’t necessarily seem to have a huge impact on their performance in Tucson. While there is obviously going to be some struggles to overcome all of the noise that has naturally become impossible to block out, OSU has done a solid job in that department.
Of course, interim coach Doug Meacham deserves some credit in that department. Getting a team to rally in a situation like this can be nearly impossible, but he’s done his best and at least helped the Cowboys enter their game on Saturday with the right mindset.
Can Zane Flores show he’s more than a placeholder for Hauss Hejny?
At this point, it certainly seems like the chances of Hejny’s return to the field this season are getting slimmer by the day, and it’s partially because of Flores’ performance, but not in a good way. Still recovering from a broken foot, Hejny should easily step back into the starting spot when he’s available to play this season.
However, with Flores and the Cowboy offense looking abysmal, it might not make sense for the TCU transfer to even play a snap again this season. With a potential medical redshirt if he doesn’t return and the Cowboys being in too deep a hole for bowl eligibility to be a realistic possibility, Flores’ starting job ironically might be safe because of how much better Hejny is, assuming the injury he suffered against Arizona doesn't force him to miss time.
Was motivation against Baylor a one-time thing?
It sure seems like the fire that ignited the Cowboys’ performance in their first game without Mike Gundy has been put out. Against Arizona, the Cowboys didn’t seem to care too much compared to any other game.
Of course, it’s hard to blame the players for not necessarily playing like it’s a Big 12 Championship game. Chad Weiberg and company have already made clear that this season isn’t something that matters to the program, and as much as they’re trying, Meacham and Clint Bowen are simply in a lose-lose situation when it comes to getting players to buy in.