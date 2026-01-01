Oklahoma State Starting QB Announces Transfer Portal Decision

Oklahoma State’s first starter of the season has made a decision about his future.

On Thursday, as the college football world rang in the new year with a few playoff games, some big news came out of Stillwater, with Hauss Hejny announcing that he will be entering the transfer portal. This decision came just a couple of days after North Texas transfer quarterback Drew Mestemaker agreed to a deal with the Pokes, so it’s not too surprising to see Hejny explore his options elsewhere.

“I want to thank Coach [Mike] Gundy for the opportunity to play for such an amazing program,” Hejny wrote in a statement. “To the coaches, training staff and a special thanks to Coach [Doug] Meacham and Coach [Kevin] Johns for their guidance and mentorship.

"Stillwater is a special place and I want to take the time to let the fans and the community know how grateful I am for their support. I am deeply thankful for my teammates and the lasting friendships that were formed during my time here. I am excited to explore new opportunities and continue to compete at the highest level.”

In 2025, Hejny came to Stillwater after playing his first season with TCU, following offensive coordinator Doug Meacham. In a battle for the starting spot with Zane Flores throughout fall camp, Hejny emerged as QB1 and earned the start for the Pokes’ first game of the year against UT Martin.

In the first quarter, Hejny showed some flashes of electric play, giving OSU fans some hope that 2025 would go much differently than the three-win season they’d just endured. Of course, that optimism was quite short-lived, with the Pokes’ first quarter ending as arguably their best a few months later.

In that first quarter, Hejny suffered a season-ending foot injury, putting OSU and its offense in a rough position for the rest of 2025. Of course, that injury was also a potential blessing in disguise for both sides, as it allowed OSU to have no doubts about needing to enter a new era and gave Hejny the opportunity for a medical redshirt and four full years of eligibility going into next season.

As Eric Morris takes over in Stillwater, changes are likely to keep coming, but Hejny’s departure is among the biggest blows for the Pokes thus far. Although Hejny didn’t get the chance to play out his time at OSU as expected, he still has plenty of college football ahead of him.