Burning Answers: Lessons Learned in Oklahoma State's Dreadful Loss at Oregon
Oklahoma State had a rough day in Eugene, but gave at least some clarity on what this team might be.
The Cowboys lost to No. 6 Oregon on Saturday, 69-3, which marked the largest loss of the Mike Gundy era and even flirted with the largest loss in program history. Considering how rough this game was from start to finish, any hope of a monumental upset was crushed early.
Still, this was only one game, and a bye week ahead should be helpful after this disaster in the Pacific Northwest.
Answers to burning questions for Oklahoma State at Oregon:
Is Zane Flores ready for the moment?
No.
Well, this one was actually quite predictable. Flores was making his first start in college and had to deal with one of the best teams in the country. Going 7-of-19 on his throws for only 67 yards and a couple of pick-sixes, Flores’ day was simply abysmal.
Of course, it’s only up from here. There’s no real replacement for experience, and although this is his third year with OSU, nothing could have helped him prepare for this moment, given that he had only three quarters under his belt and none against an FBS team.
There were certainly some troubling signs for Flores in plenty of aspects, but things should only get better for the young quarterback moving forward.
Can Todd Grantham’s defense perform against an elite offense?
Again, no.
While there wasn’t anything necessarily encouraging about Saturday’s loss, Todd Grantham’s defense might have had the most disappointing performance. After allowing the fewest yards in a game since 2021 and holding UT Martin to only seven points, the Cowboys quickly showed that this defense might not be all that different from last year in Eugene.
As Mike Gundy explained in his postgame press conference, it wasn’t even necessarily a matter of the Cowboys being out of position. Of course, that happened plenty in Oregon’s 69-point day, but the Pokes simply didn’t have any counter to the speed and athleticism of some of the Ducks’ weapons.
Will this game be helpful at all?
For a third time, no.
The Cowboys’ matchup in Eugene was expected to be a loss and a game that could easily get out of hand for OSU. However, it was also expected to be a fun matchup that could help OSU see how close it might be to making some sort of Big 12 run if the pieces come together.
However, it won’t matter how hard you squint and try to find a silver lining; there simply isn’t one. The Cowboys were among the top teams in the country in the 2010s, typically being in the same tier as Oregon. However, the Ducks have clearly surpassed the Cowboys and that was on full display on Saturday, once again showing just how far OSU is from truly contending in any capacity.