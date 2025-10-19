Burning Answers: Lessons Learned in Oklahoma State's Loss to Cincinnati
Oklahoma State couldn’t overcome a solid Cincinnati squad, but it still put up a good fight.
On Saturday, OSU lost 49-17 to Cincinnati at Boone Pickens Stadium in Stillwater. With both teams trending in opposite directions, the outcome was quite predictable, but the Cowboys still made this one interesting on Homecoming.
Answers to burning questions for OSU-Cincinnati:
Will Homecoming crowd spark the Cowboys?
OSU was desperate for any kind of spark coming into Saturday night’s matchup, and the Cowboy crowd certainly delivered. Despite being a one-win team that entered as three-score underdogs, the Homecoming crowd was rowdy and ready to support the Pokes all night.
With the loud pops any time OSU hit a big play or got a big stop, it seemed like a typical night in Boone Pickens Stadium. With the shirtless section back in action and a mob of bananas also making its presence felt, the Cowboys had the crowd behind it all night, and it likely helped keep the game within striking distance throughout.
How will the offense look with Kevin Johns calling plays?
The offense didn’t look too much different with Johns calling the shots, but there were a few wrinkles throughout the night. While the plays themselves were rather familiar, Johns was able to call them in a way that gave the Cowboys a bit more opportunity to succeed.
Although the outcome might not show it, the Cowboys had a well-balanced attack, with Johns consistently putting Rodney Fields Jr. and Sam Jackson V in positions to succeed. Ultimately, the Cowboys didn’t get the results they were looking for, only putting up 17 points, but the formula for a better day on the scoreboard might have been found.
What will OSU’s defense do well?
Throughout this season, OSU’s defense has struggled at almost every turn, but Saturday night was a somewhat encouraging outing for Clint Bowen’s unit. Although nothing really stood out for most of the night, the Cowboys had some important third-down stops and had a few tackles for loss and a sack against Brendan Sorsby.
While the Pokes didn’t force any turnovers, they still managed to be somewhat disruptive and not allow Cincinnati to truly dominate in any area of the game, allowing 270 passing yards and 157 rushing yards. It might not have been the best performance for OSU, but if it can get anything similar to this outing next week against Texas Tech, it would be a legitimate success.