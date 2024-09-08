Burning Answers: Lessons Learned in Oklahoma State's 2OT Win vs. Arkansas
Oklahoma State’s thriller against Arkansas answered a few pressing questions.
The Cowboys needed two overtimes to beat SEC foe Arkansas 39-31. After trailing by 14 at halftime, the Cowboys battled back and took a late lead in regulation before securing a win in the extra period.
OSU avoided an upset, and while it wasn’t pretty, it was a perfect early test for Mike Gundy’s team.
Answers to Burning Questions for OSU’s matchup with Arkansas:
Can OSU contain another running quarterback?
No. Well, maybe.
Arkansas quarterback Taylen Green had his way with the Cowboys in the first quarter. With 74 rushing yards in the first 15 minutes, Green looked poised to have a big day against OSU’s defense. However, sacks in the later part of the game and a better game plan helped OSU bring Green’s rushing total down to 61 yards.
Still, his ability to scramble and get out of the pocket caused issues for the Cowboys all game. With Collin Oliver sidelined in the second half, OSU struggled to get to Green as he consistently extended plays and often made the Cowboys pay.
Was OSU’s third and fourth down defense in Week 1 elite or lucky?
After holding South Dakota State to 3-of-13 on third down and 0-of-4 on fourth down, OSU’s defense could not replicate its success in Week 2. Against Arkansas, OSU managed to stuff both of Arkansas’ crucial fourth downs, including one to seal the game in the second overtime.
However, the Cowboys struggled mightily to get the Razorbacks to fourth down. Arkansas went 11-of-19 on third downs, including 8-of-14 on third-and-6 or more. Luckily for the Cowboys, they forced stops on both third downs in overtime, but their inability to get off the field is something that will plague them later if it is not addressed.
What does Ollie Gordon’s workload look like?
Against a more physical Arkansas team, Gordon’s effectiveness was limited. He finished with 17 carries for 49 yards and a touchdown. His 12-yard touchdown and two-point conversion in the second overtime were the only big positives of the matchup on the ground, while he made two 10-yard catches as well.
Behind Gordon, Sesi Vailahi was on the field for a decent chunk of the snaps despite finishing with only three carries for a net gain of 0 yards. Indiana transfer Trent Howland did not get on the field.
Does Gavin Freeman get involved more?
Despite his redshirt status for the season yet to be decided, Freeman made his second appearance for the Cowboys and had minimal involvement. The Oklahoma transfer made no impact offensively, getting zero targets after making two catches for 10 yards last week. However, he did make an appearance in the return game, making the Cowboys’ lone kickoff return on Saturday, netting 23 yards.
