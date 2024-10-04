Burning Questions as Oklahoma State Looks for its First Big 12 Win
Oklahoma State has presented more questions than it has answered since the start of Big 12 play.
On Saturday, OSU will be back home to face West Virginia in a matchup that could have significant consequences for the rest of the season. With the Cowboys looking to get in the win column in conference play, they will need to have one of their best performances of the season.
Burning questions for OSU’s matchup against West Virginia:
Is the Kasey Dunn era nearing its end?
This season, OSU’s offense has looked as bad as any season with Dunn as offensive coordinator. Since taking over in 2020, OSU’s offense has not had the same spark it has had for most of the Mike Gundy era.
With fans calling for Dunn’s job throughout his tenure as offensive coordinator, pressure could be mounting on the program to make a change. While Dunn has had the second-longest tenure of any offensive coordinator under Gundy, a lack of creativity and results could be the end of the road. Still, a game against West Virginia presents an opportunity to turn the season and offense around.
Is Alan Bowman good enough to keep his job for the rest of 2024?
Through three games, Bowman looked ready to take the next step and lead OSU as it competed for a Big 12 title. However, after getting benched for a few possessions against Utah, that sentiment has soured.
OSU might not be ready to move on from Bowman yet despite his lackluster results. With Rangel having a rough outing and Flores not getting sufficient practice reps, Bowman looks like the de facto starter to finish 2024. However, if he can’t play at an average or better level on Saturday, OSU could begin to work through a quarterback change during its upcoming bye week.
Can special teams finally give the Cowboys a boost?
Last season, Alex Hale was a reliable kicker who helped OSU stay in games and even push it over the top. Without Hale, Logan Ward has stepped into that role and has made 10 of his 13 field goals, with rough misses against Utah, Kansas State and Arkansas.
Meanwhile, OSU's return game has been nonexistent this season. Considering OSU’s stagnant offense, a good return or a perfect mark on field goals could give the Cowboys the boost they need to get a conference win.
Has there been an overreaction to two bad games?
OSU got blown out at Kansas State and made a comeback too late to matter against Utah. However, the Cowboys battled through adversity to get a win against Arkansas and took care of business against South Dakota State and Tulsa.
With an unranked West Virginia team coming into Stillwater, the Cowboys have a chance to right the ship and take some momentum into the bye week. While Big 12 play has not started well for OSU, the team may have already played its toughest games and could re-establish itself as one of the conference’s top squads in the final seven contests.
