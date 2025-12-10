Getting to Know Oklahoma State Freshman Phenom Ronnie Ramirez

Ronnie Ramirez arrived in Stillwater carrying a last name that already echoes through the Oklahoma State wrestling room. His father was a National Champion at Nevada, Reno and his brother Alex was a National Champion at Clackamas Community College. Growing up in that shadow could feel heavy to most 18-year-olds, but the soft-spoken freshman from California wears it like a comfortable armor.

When asked what piece of wisdom from home has stuck with him most, Ronnie didn't hesitate in a recent interview with OK State on SI.

Ronnie Ramirez has ICE IN HIS VEINS!!!



Down 2 late in the match, he scores a takedown to win 3-2 over Zach Redding (NC State)!



Oklahoma State has some options at 133 🤔 pic.twitter.com/kIT7o9DMsw — The Barn Session - Wrestling Podcast (@TheBarnSession) November 15, 2025

“You know my brother Alex has been in college quiet some time and has had a lot of success like you said winning national titles in his division and my dad had a lot of experience in college and the international stage too being a world silver medalist and just having them helping me all throughout my career has been such a big help to me and got me where I am today no doubt," said Ramirez.

"The best advice they gave me is to just stay on track and keep being true to myself. They believe in me so much and know the talent and potential I have so they just want me to keep being me. I just don’t lose sight of what I’ve been working for all my life and what I’ve been given the opportunity to do. I would say that is the biggest advice they have given me and, you know, have some fun out there.”

Ronnie wasted no time making noise in orange and black. He burst onto the scene at National Duals in his collegiate debut and followed it up by winning the Cougar Clash title in Kansas. Still, the jump from California high school dominance to Big 12 weekends is steep.

“I think the biggest adjustment for me is that I just gotta believe in myself and know I can go out there and compete with anyone, no matter who it is, because I’m in a room with a bunch of good guys. Also, these guys don’t care about me or anything, they are trying to go out there and beat me u,p so I gotta have the mindset like I am going to go smash this dude for 7 minutes like my coach David Taylor would say," Ramirez added.

That David Taylor mention isn’t accidental. The 2021 Olympic gold medalist and four-time world/Olympic medalist turned head coach was a major reason Ramirez picked Stillwater over plenty of other blue-blood programs.

"It was also just great for me to have all these top guys wrestling with me every day, and these fans just love Cowboy wrestling. Wrestling under Coach Taylor is amazing; he believes in me and believes I can be a national champion. So, all of this is just expected for us to go out there and beat up these guys no matter who it is.”

Ronnie Ramirez (Cowboy WC) 🇺🇸 takes out 2024 Olympian Zou Wanhao (China), 4-3!



The 2x California state champ and No. 28 recruit in the class of 2025 secured a late takedown to seal the win in the Cowboy RTC vs. China dual. pic.twitter.com/60nGuME7I0 — Saturday Night Lights (@WrestlingSNL) August 1, 2025

Part of those daily wars happen at the Cowboy Regional Training Center, where NCAA starters drill alongside Olympians and world team members. For a 133-pounder like Ramirez, the RTC room has been gold.

"You know we have so many people in the room, and the best part is we all go with each other as much as we can, but Troy Spratley and Gary Steen are who I like to roll with a lot in the room," Ramirez said.

Four months into his college career and Ramirez is knocking on the door of a top 10 ranking. The name on the back might be familiar, but the kid wearing it is writing his own chapter, one “smash this dude for 7 minutes” match at a time.