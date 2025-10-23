Burning Questions for Oklahoma State at No. 14 Texas Tech
Oklahoma State is set to face one of the Big 12’s best teams, and nothing will come easy in Lubbock.
On Saturday, OSU will be on the road taking on No. 14 Texas Tech. After losing its first game at Arizona State last week, the Red Raiders will be looking to get back in the win column against an OSU team that simply can’t find the win column.
Burning questions for Oklahoma State at Texas Tech:
Will Oklahoma State be able to keep it competitive?
Perhaps the biggest question of the weekend isn’t about the result of the game itself, but how large the margin of victory might be for the Red Raiders. With OSU entering as a nearly 40-point underdog, there isn’t much faith in the Pokes to even keep this game competitive.
While the Cowboys lost by 32 and failed to cover against Cincinnati last week, they still stayed within striking distance until the Bearcats put the finishing touches on the game in the closing minutes. Although the Red Raiders should present a much tougher challenge, the Cowboys will hope to at least stay within striking distance.
Will there be anything encouraging to come out of this game?
As mentioned, OSU put up a solid fight against Cincinnati last week, keeping the game close for most of the night. Along with Rodney Fields Jr. having a huge game, the OSU offensive line showed some promising signs as well.
While it won’t be easy to carry that momentum into a matchup against Texas Tech, the Cowboys will be looking to find some more positive signs. Whether that be steady improvement in the areas that have already shined a bit brighter in recent weeks or something new emerging, OSU is in need of some hope.
Which side of the ball will perform better?
Texas Tech is typically known for having a high-flying offense, and the Red Raiders have absolutely shown their ability to put up points, holding one of the top offenses in the country. However, this Texas Tech team is special because it also has an elite defense.
With OSU struggling on both sides of the ball throughout this season, and the Red Raiders not relying too much on one side, it’s hard to predict which side will have a better afternoon in Lubbock. Ideally, OSU could see positive performances on both sides, but it would probably be fine settling for a solid performance on at least one side.