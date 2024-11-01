Burning Questions for Oklahoma State's Critical Homecoming Matchup
Oklahoma State enters November still winless in Big 12 play.
On Saturday, OSU will look to earn its first win in conference play when it hosts Arizona State for a homecoming matchup. Although the Cowboys have struggled in recent weeks, they are back in Stillwater for the first time in nearly a month, and it could be the boost they need.
Burning questions for OSU’s homecoming game against Arizona State:
Is Oklahoma State going to win a Big 12 game?
While a win on Saturday will be the only way to definitively answer this question, a loss could crush OSU’s hopes of getting a win this season. With every other team on OSU’s November schedule entering the month with a winning conference record, it could be tough sledding if the Cowboys can’t get to 4-5 against Arizona State.
Does either coordinator have a chance to keep their job?
Through eight games, OSU has had significant issues on both sides of the ball. Considering Bryan Nardo’s defense has been the second-worst in rush defense and total defense, behind only Kent State, keeping him past 2024 would be a serious misstep by the program.
Meanwhile, Kasey Dunn is in year 5 as offensive coordinator and still has a lackluster offense. Despite the Cowboys’ offense having representation on almost every preseason watch list, they have been a below-average unit this season. Even with 2023 Doak Walker Award winner Ollie Gordon returning, the Cowboys are in the bottom 20 in rushing offense.
Considering the Cowboys want to be among the best in the Big 12 moving forward, keeping either coordinator around after this season could be a commitment to mediocrity.
Will Alan Bowman be the only quarterback to play the rest of the season?
With only four games left, every eligible player who hasn’t played a snap this season has secured their redshirt. Of course, that includes freshman quarterback Maealiuaki Smith, who has slotted into the second spot on the depth chart after Garret Rangel and Zane Flores suffered season-ending injuries.
Alan Bowman has been steady for the Cowboys since regaining the starting role midway through the BYU game. Still, OSU is 3-5, and Bowman has not helped the Cowboys inch closer to bowl eligibility. If OSU falls to Arizona State, it would make sense to switch to Smith and look toward the future, but Mike Gundy has been weary about putting a true freshman under center the past couple of seasons.
Can homecoming give the Cowboys a much-needed spark?
OSU has typically thrived in homecoming games, but this season presents a new challenge. With a 3-5 record entering the homecoming matchup, OSU needs its crowd to be a good influence more than ever.
After nearly a month without a game in Boone Pickens Stadium, the Cowboys will finally play another game at home. With their first home night game this season, as well as throwback uniforms, everything could be coming together for an important OSU victory.
