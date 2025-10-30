Burning Questions for Oklahoma State's Matchup at Kansas
Oklahoma State has had a rough year and has some questions to answer going into its next road game.
OSU is sitting at 1-7 and is set to visit a Kansas team still trying to become bowl eligible. With neither team playing its best football lately, there could be an interesting matchup in Lawrence.
Burning questions for Oklahoma State at Kansas:
Who will be OSU’s quarterback?
The biggest question entering this weekend is one that has been asked for most of the past few weeks. The Cowboys’ quarterback situation has only gotten more unpredictable over the course of the season, and finding ways to overcome that uncertainty will be critical.
While Zane Flores came off the injury report ahead of last week’s matchup against Texas Tech, he never saw the field. With Sam Jackson V getting another start and Noah Walters also getting some snaps, it’s nearly impossible to say what OSU’s quarterback situation might look like in Lawrence.
Ideally, Flores would be back on the field to get some more reps to finish out his freshman year, but only time will tell what OSU’s quarterback situation looks like on Saturday.
Can OSU’s offense finally find success on the road?
Going into this weekend’s game against Kansas, OSU has played three road games and scored 16 total points in those contests. The Cowboys’ lone touchdown in those three games was a pick six.
Considering OSU’s offense has been unable to reach the goal line away from Stillwater at any point this season, facing a Kansas team that has given up 42 points in consecutive games could be the key. On the other hand, OSU has no consistency on that side of the ball and could easily be gearing up for another rough day on the scoreboard.
Will OSU show that winning a game is still possible this season?
The Cowboys have been beaten up over the past couple of months and have looked like the worst team in a power conference this season. With only one win all year, coming against an FCS squad, the Cowboys have shown little reason for optimism.
However, OSU’s past couple of games have been at least moderately encouraging defensively, with some bursts of offensive promise even coming against Cincinnati. Now, with Kansas and three other unranked teams remaining on the schedule, OSU’s matchup on Saturday could be about showing that it could still be in the mix to get a win this season and avoid a 1-11 record.