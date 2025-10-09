Burning Questions for Oklahoma State's Big 12 Battle vs. Houston
Oklahoma State is set for another Big 12 matchup, and it has plenty of questions to answer.
After falling to 1-4 last week with a loss at Arizona, OSU will be looking to get its first FBS win of the year against Houston. However, with more OSU players entering the portal over the past few days and the Cougars looking to bounce back from their first loss, Saturday’s matchup will be an uphill battle for the home team.
Burning Questions for OSU vs. Houston:
Do the Cowboys have a new answer at quarterback?
While Hauss Hejny still projects to be the starter, given what he showed in the opening quarter against UT Martin, there is no definitive return for him this season, especially now that OSU is 1-4. Considering Zane Flores’ struggles in the starting role, his starting spot in Hajny’s absence isn’t 100% secure.
While a good game from Sam Jackson likely wouldn’t thrust him into the starting role, given his desire to play at receiver, a big game from Banks Bowen could put Doug Meacham in an interesting position. The true freshman’s only time on the field thus far came after Flores’ injury against Arizona, but he might get the starting nod this weekend, so his performance will at least be something to watch out for.
Is there a home-field advantage at Boone Pickens Stadium?
After a near-sellout in a Friday night loss to Tulsa a few weeks ago, OSU’s turnout for its Big 12 opener against Baylor was lacking. Of course, that’s understandable after the Pokes lost to their in-state rival for the first time in nearly three decades and fired Mike Gundy.
After another big loss over the weekend, it’s hard to imagine the fan support will magically reappear with OSU set to start yet another quarterback. As double-digit underdogs for an 11 a.m. kickoff against Houston, there’s a chance Boone Pickens Stadium is as empty as it's been in decades if fans have punted on this season like OSU’s leadership has.
Can anyone give the Cowboys a spark?
Going into this matchup against Houston, things are simply in a bad place in Stillwater. The Cowboys haven’t beaten an FBS opponent in nearly 13 months and don’t appear likely to change that any time soon.
Still, with a Houston game that many saw as winnable coming into the season on Saturday, the Cowboys might just be able to turn their luck around. Of course, they’ll need someone to step up and become a star in Stillwater, even if it’s just for the weekend.