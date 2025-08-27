Burning Questions for Oklahoma State's Season Opener vs. UT Martin
Oklahoma State is set for another season, but it has many questions to answer as it prepares for the opener.
On Thursday, the Cowboys will take the field for the first time this season, hosting UT Martin. After winning only three games in 2024 in the worst year of the Mike Gundy era, the Cowboys will be looking to make a statement as they begin their bounce-back journey.
Of course, with so many changes in the offseason, there are also no shortage of uncertainties facing the Pokes ahead of kickoff.
Burning questions for Oklahoma State’s season opener:
Will either quarterback emerge as the clear No. 1?
Thursday’s matchup against UT Martin will have plenty of storylines, but most are sure to be buried by what happens under center. The Cowboys are set to give both Zane Flores and Hauss Hejny an opportunity to make a name for themselves.
Considering the Pokes head to Oregon in Week 2, having a clear-cut starter could be critical for their chances of an upset. While it might not be easy to determine who is the best option, especially against an FCS team, having one of the freshmen passers snag the job in the opener would be a massive relief for Gundy and company.
Can either side of the ball truly establish an identity this early?
With so many changes, including to the coaching staff, there might be some issues for the Cowboys, particularly in crafting an identity. Throughout his first 20 seasons, Gundy has seen his fair share of offensive and defensive dominance.
Yet, without much to go off, it’s almost impossible to nail down what 2025’s specialty will be. Considering everyone will still be gelling together in a game situation for the first time, it might not be possible to even get an idea of the Pokes’ identity in Week 1.
What is the energy level in Boone Pickens Stadium?
Given that the season opener is a Thursday night game against an FCS school, it will be tough to take too much away from the crowd. However, it will still be possible to gauge the level of excitement in Stillwater after a 3-9 season.
Considering the Cowboys spent the offseason doing everything they could to address 2024’s problems, there seems to be newfound optimism throughout the fan base. If that can shine through on Thursday night, it could be a good sign for the Pokes.