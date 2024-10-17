Burning Questions for Oklahoma State's Friday Night Showdown at BYU
Oklahoma State has struggled throughout its first three conference games but has an opportunity to turn the tide on Friday.
OSU is winless in the Big 12 since going 3-0 in nonconference play and has not had much to be optimistic about. While a bye week could give the Cowboys a bump, playing at No. 13 BYU presents the most challenging matchup of the season.
Burning questions for OSU’s Friday night game at BYU:
Does the quarterback situation become clearer?
The Cowboys have started Alan Bowman in the first six games, but after his poor performance against Big 12 competition, they could go a different direction. Garret Rangel is the only other quarterback to play this season and hasn’t looked great, but he had a solid finish against West Virginia.
OSU’s offense is desperate to find success in any aspect, and maybe a rushing threat at quarterback could help. While Rangel is not perfect by any means, a good performance on Friday could help him take the starting job for the rest of the season.
Who can give the Cowboys’ offense a boost?
Kasey Dunn’s offense has looked worse in 2024 than any other of his underwhelming seasons as offensive coordinator. With a week to prepare for BYU, perhaps there could be some tricks up his sleeve.
Whether OSU simply finds ways to get Ollie Gordon or Brennan Presley in space or if someone under the radar, such as Josh Ford, makes some plays, the offense needs a spark. If the Cowboys’ offense fails to produce again on Friday, it might manage its lowest-scoring contest of the season.
Is there any noticeable impact from the bye week?
OSU has had success after bye weeks throughout Mike Gundy’s tenure, but it remains to be seen how it will impact the team on Friday. A well-rested, well-prepared group that is on a three-game losing streak should at least get out to a good start.
If OSU can’t find success early after two weeks of preparation and if the team continues to look as sluggish as it has in conference play, it would be hard to categorize the bye week as anything other than a waste of time.
Can the Cowboys respond when everyone has counted them out?
OSU went from a Big 12 title favorite to a team that might be lucky to secure bowl eligibility. Despite the team’s many struggles, it still has significant continuity from last season and a head coach in year 20.
If any group should be able to respond to adversity, it’s this one. With a bye week to reset and an entire roster with big-game experience, Friday’s game will show exactly what OSU’s DNA is. The term “Cowboy culture” has been thrown around for years, and if it actually exists, it needs to show up against a top 15 opponent.
