BYU Defeating Oklahoma State on Friday Would Hurt Cowboys' Bowl Chances
Since Mike Gundy arrived as the head coach in Stillwater, Oklahoma State has been synonymous with college football bowl games. Gundy has had a losing record just once in his career with the Cowboys, that coming in his first season as the program's head coach in 2005 as he posted a 4-7 record.
Since the losing record in 2005, Oklahoma State has made a bowl game in every season. That streak could be threatened in 2024. The Cowboys have started their season 3-3 with three straight Big 12 losses.
Now, Oklahoma State's losses haven't been good ones. A last-ditch effort led the Cowboys to a 22-19 loss to Utah -- who was playing with a backup quarterback. They were then blown out by both Kansas State and West Virginia.
Simply put, the Cowboys have been bad. On the other hand, they're taking on a good BYU squad. The Cougars are the No. 13-ranked program in the nation after a 6-0 start to the season. Oklahoma State has to travel to Provo for a Friday night contest.
Should Oklahoma State lose a tough game on the road, they'd be 3-4 on the season. Tough games against Arizona State and Colorado certainly aren't favorable for the Cowboys and could result in two more losses.
That would leave the Cowboys with three must-win games to ensure they keep their bowl streak alive. There's a very real chance Oklahoma State has their worst season since 2005 -- which is wild considering the amount of returning talent from a 10-4 season a year ago.
If the Cowboys miss out on a bowl game or finish the regular season with a 6-6 record, it'd be time for Oklahoma State to make major staff changes. Whether it be a clean slate with coordinators or potentially moving on from Gundy, change would have to come.
