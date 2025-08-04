Camaraderie Fueling Competition in Oklahoma State QB Battle
Following the opening week of practice for the 2025 season, the Oklahoma State football team held its annual media day this past weekend, featuring head coach Mike Gundy and several of the OSU football players.
Among those players were quarterbacks Hauss Hejny and Zane Flores, who have made quite the noise in Stillwater as the two continue to battle it out for Oklahoma State's starting quarterback position.
Gundy would comment on his two potential starting quarterbacks and how they are preparing for the season, despite no one being named a starter just yet.
"Two guys are getting the majority of the reps, and the two young guys are actually doing really well, but the older guys are sharing the reps with the ones and twos," Gundy said. "Both of them are very competitive, and they have high energy and play with all sides of it."
Neither of the quarterbacks for Oklahoma State this season has played a snap as a starter in college football yet, which has certainly raised concerns for Pokes fans, but Gundy assured the media that both of the young quarterbacks are making decent progress in the few practices the Pokes have had.
"We don't have anybody that's thrown a pass in a game at this level, so there's a lot of uncertainty," Gundy said. "Both guys are doing well, but they've got a long way to go, and we're learning about them just as well as they're learning the system."
Hejny, who transferred from TCU this offseason, considers himself a dual-threat quarterback as he told the media this past weekend.
The 6-foot quarterback was only featured in rush attacks during his lone season with the Horned Frogs, tallying 15 carries for 65 yards, with 48 of those yards coming against Cincinnati. As he battles with Flores for the QB1 spot this summer, the young quarterback understands it is all business at the end of the day between the sidelines.
"Me and Zane respect each other a lot," Hejny said. "We try to keep what's going on on the field not affecting what we have off the field. We're really good friends. We just support each other. He's a good player. He respects that I'm a good player. We have a really good friendship."
On the flip side, for Flores heading into his third year as a freshman, it was widely assumed that he'd be the starting QB when last season ended, as the Cowboys dealt with several quarterback issues.
That proved not to be the case when Hejny was brought in through the transfer portal, sparking a debate as to who should start for Oklahoma State this season.
Flores also chimed in on his relationship with Hejny as the two battle it out in practice.
"Me and Hauss are really close with each other," Flores said. "We hang out outside of football too, so we're really close. We're both battling. We're competitive and I think we bring out the best in each other too."
It appears both quarterbacks are in good spirits as they continue to battle it out for the starting spot on Oklahoma State's offense. As week one of the college football season creeps up, it will be interesting to see if either one of the quarterbacks can pull away from the other.