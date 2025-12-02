The Good, The Bad And The Ugly Of The Cowboys' Football Season
The Oklahoma State Cowboys’ football season has concluded, and the Pokes are happy to close that chapter of their history.
The season ended with 11 straight losses for OSU, as it failed to win a single game against FBS opponents. This means the Cowboys have now gone two straight seasons without a Big 12 win, and are the only Big 12 team to be winless in conference these past two years.
Even in the bad and the ugly, there was still good that came out of this year, and there are positives that can be used for future years.
Here is the good, the bad and the ugly for OSU’s football season.
The Good
Although there wasn’t a lot of good in the Cowboys’ season, there were still flashes of life in the darkness. The Cowboys had two elite freshman playmakers in Rodney Fields Jr. and Wendell Gregory.
Gregory led the team in sacks this season, with four, and was a powerhouse in the middle of the Cowboy defense. Fields Jr. was the Cowboys' leading rusher and was the focal point of the OSU offense for multiple games.
Possibly the best thing for the Cowboys was their coaching hire. Eric Morris is set to bring more “good” next season and is a beacon of hope the Cowoby hasn’t seen in a while. With Morris coming next year, he’ll bring in more players to fill in holes in the OSU roster and will help the Pokes on the road to competing once again.
The Bad
Unfortunately, the Cowboys had a lot of bad this year. The bad was most noticeable on the offensive side of the ball. The most points the Cowboys scored this year were only a measly 27 points. This led to the Cowboys only averaging about 14 points a game this year, ranking them bottom five in the entire nation.
OSU would also only average 292.4 points per game, ranking them in the bottom 10 in the nation. Ultimately, the offense as a whole was not what the Cowboys needed to win games this year, which puts them in the bad category.
The Ugly
Multiple things could also be listed in the ugly category for the Cowboys, but the quarterback situation is the most notable. OSU started the year with Hauss Hejny at the helm, but that was short-lived. Hejny was injured in his first quarter of action and didn’t see the field again this season.
That would then bring Zane Flores to the starting position for the Cowboys, but Flores would not live up to the hype of Hejny. Misfortune would strike again as Flores would get hurt against Arizona and would leave the Cowboys with Sam Jackson V with the keys to the offense.
Jackson also couldn’t replicate much success and would only be seen as a placeholder until Flores came back against Kansas. Even though Flores would play better in his last four weeks, it wasn’t enough for the Cowboys to claim a win.