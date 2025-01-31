Can Oklahoma State Extend Streak of AP Top 25 Appearances?
The Cowboys' tough year in 2024 could cause another lengthy streak to be broken in 2025.
Over the past 17 seasons, Oklahoma State has been ranked in the AP top 25 at some point. The last season OSU went an entire campaign without being in the rankings was 2007.
Even in the 3-9 season in 2024, the Cowboys’ big expectations coming into the season helped it begin the season in the top 25 before everything fell apart in Big 12 play. In fact, the Cowboys reached as high as No. 13 in their 3-9 year.
Along with making the top 25 in each of the past 17 years, OSU has been particularly impressive in almost every year. In 15 of the past 17 seasons, OSU has made it into the top 15 and has made the top 10 in nine of those seasons.
OSU even made it as high as No. 2 in the 2011 season and has made the top five in four seasons, including as recently as 2021. While the Cowboys are unlikely to even be a top five team in the Big 12, their chances of being a top 25 team at any point could be far-fetched.
Part of what got OSU into the top 15 last season was its 3-0 record in nonconference play, which included a double-overtime win against a seemingly improved Arkansas team in Week 2. OSU’s nonconference matchup with a power four team will come in Week 2 again in 2025, but against a much tougher opponent.
The Cowboys will face Oregon, a projected top 10 team next season. If the Cowboys get throttled in that matchup, making up ground in Big 12 play will be more difficult than ever.
While a win against Oregon could push OSU into the top 25 the following week, the Cowboys’ matchup against Oregon could be bad for not only their chances of making the top 25, but also their hopes of making a bowl game.
OSU could need four wins in conference play to make a bowl game, assuming a loss to Oregon. Still, a hot start to Big 12 play might be enough to get the Cowboys into the top 25 with a 5-1 record or something similar. In any case, the Cowboys are desperate to have a bounce-back season, and continuing their streak of top 25 appearances could be enough momentum to get the program back on track.
