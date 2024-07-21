Can Oklahoma State QB Alan Bowman Take Another Step Forward in 2024?
After five seasons as a college football player between two different schools, Grapevine (TX) product Alan Bowman had a career year in Stillwater in 2023.
After throwing just 11 passes in two seasons at Michigan following an injury-riddled career at Texas Tech, Bowman racked up 3,460 passing yards and 17 total touchdowns in his first year under Kasey Dunn despite not being a full-time starter until midway through the season.
Now, Bowman enters his seventh season of college football and his second in Stillwater. With a wealth of veteran experience and a full offseason as the Cowboys starter, getting a better connection with his wide receivers, the former Wolverine and Red Raider should have an even better year in 2024.
To help Bowman, the Pokes return Brennan Presley and Rashod Owens, the team's two leading receivers from the 2023 season. Last year, Presley and Owens combined for 1,886 receiving yards and 11 touchdowns, two numbers that could increase in 2024 with more familiarity between the two wideouts and Bowman.
Additionally, Mike Gundy and company bring back five starting offensive lineman and a Doak Walker Award winner in Ollie Gordon II at running back. OSU's experienced o-line should give Bowman plenty of time to find his receivers and Gordon's presence alone will prevent defenses from dropping more defenders into coverage in fear that the superstar will rip off a big gain.
With an ideal situation around Bowman, the veteran QB should be able to lead the Cowboys to another successful season after the team won 10 games in 2023. If Bowman is able to perform even better than he did last year, Oklahoma State should have a chance to return to the Big 12 Championship in 2024.
With the NCAA debuting a 12-team College Football Playoff format in 2024 that will see the five highest-rated conference champions receive automatic bids, OSU has a realistic chance to make the College Football Playoff this year, especially if Bowman takes another step forward.
Want to join the discussion? Like AllPokes on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Cowboys news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.