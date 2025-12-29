Cowboys Emerge as Front-Runners in Pursuit of Transfer Portal Star Caleb Hawkins

In a move that wasn't much of a shock to the college football world, North Texas freshman running back Caleb Hawkins announced his intention to enter the NCAA transfer portal just hours after leading the Mean Green to a thrilling 49-47 victory over San Diego State in the New Mexico Bowl.

The explosive playmaker, who capped his breakout season with 198 rushing yards and three touchdowns in that game, is now one of the most coveted talents in the portal. Among the suitors, the Oklahoma State Cowboys stand out as potential front-runners, bolstered by familiar coaching ties that could sway the decision.

All glory to God! Thank you UNT!🟢⚪️ pic.twitter.com/FNVsErY73J — Caleb Hawkins (@CalebHawk2025) December 28, 2025

Hawkins' freshman campaign at North Texas was nothing short of sensational. The 6-foot-2, 200-pound back from Shawnee, Oklahoma, rushed for 1,434 yards on 230 carries, averaging 6.2 yards per attempt and scoring a nation-leading 25 rushing touchdowns. He wasn't just a ground threat; Hawkins added versatility as a receiver, hauling in 29 catches for 345 yards and four more scores, pushing his total touchdowns to 29—the highest in the FBS.

His all-purpose yards totaled over 1,800, earning him AAC Rookie of the Year honors, First-Team All-AAC recognition, and Freshman All-American status from On3. Highlights included a school-record five rushing touchdowns against UAB and consistent dominance that helped UNT secure a 12-win season.

True freshman playing with Drew Mestemaker who led the country in passing. Yet….



1434 rushing yards

32 catches

370 receiving yards

29 offensive TDs



And he barely repped in weeks 1 & 2. Caleb Hawkins deserves his 💰 pic.twitter.com/gh0azbnXdq — Andrew Woodruff (@_DEVYScout) December 28, 2025

What makes Oklahoma State a prime destination? The Cowboys' recent coaching overhaul plays a key role. New head coach Eric Morris, hired from North Texas in late November, brought along Patrick Cobbs as run game coordinator and running backs coach. Cobbs, a former NFL running back, had been on UNT's staff since 2019 and worked directly with Hawkins under Morris in 2025.

This connection gives Oklahoma State an inside track, as Hawkins thrived in Morris' offensive system. Sources indicate the Cowboys are already positioning themselves aggressively, with social media buzz and insider reports labeling them as favorites.

The Cowboys desperately need backfield reinforcement after a dismal 1-11 season in 2025. Redshirt freshman Rodney Fields Jr. emerged as the primary back, rushing for 614 yards and one touchdown, while contributing 276 receiving yards and another score. His flashes of potential provided bright spots in a tough year, but the run game lacked consistency and depth. Incoming 2026 signee Kaydin Jones, the dynamic Jenks product who flipped back to OSU from Kansas on December 3 ranks as a top-25 running back prospect nationally and adds exciting potential.

I sure hope Caleb Hawkins follows Eric Morris to Stillwater. This would be one of the best backfields in the country #GoPokes https://t.co/hssHo1kHNv pic.twitter.com/nZLKJRvKrH — Legion of Orange (@SnapAgainThanos) December 28, 2025

Landing Hawkins would transform the room into a versatile, high-upside group under Morris' up-tempo scheme—pairing his proven production with Fields' skill and Jones' upside. While other programs are sure to have major interest, the Cowboys' schematic familiarity and personal ties make them the presumed front-runner.

With three years of eligibility left, Hawkins' choice carries massive implications. As the portal opens January 2, Stillwater holds its breath. Securing him could provide an immediate jolt, signaling a rapid turnaround in the Morris era and energizing a fanbase eager for better days.