Can OSU's Christian Fitzpatrick Rise to Top of Big 12 in 2025?
As the Oklahoma State Cowboys gear up for the 2025 football season, all eyes are on their revamped wide receiver room, with Marshall transfer Christian Fitzpatrick emerging as a potential game-changer. At 6-foot-4, 220 pounds, Fitzpatrick brings size, experience, and a proven track record to a Cowboys offense desperate to rebound from a lackluster 2024. But can this super-senior climb the ranks to become one of the Big 12’s elite wide receivers by season’s end?
Fitzpatrick’s journey to Stillwater has been winding but impressive. After stints at Louisville and Michigan State, he found a home at Marshall in 2024, leading the Thundering Herd with 34 receptions, 576 yards, and six touchdowns. His early-season explosion, which included eight catches for 170 yards and two scores in his first two games, showcased his ability to dominate as a big-bodied outside threat.
Now, under new offensive coordinator Doug Meacham, Fitzpatrick is poised to fill the void left by departed stars like Brennan Presley and De’Zhaun Stribling, who combined for nearly 2,500 receiving yards over the past two seasons. The No. 1 receiver spot is open for the Cowboys, and Fitzpatrick is ready to stake his claim.
The case for Fitzpatrick’s climb to the top is rather evident. His size alone makes him a matchup nightmare, especially in a Big 12 conference where defenses often struggle with tall, physical receivers. OSU’s quarterback battle remains unresolved, but whether it’s Zane Flores or Hauss Hejny, Fitzpatrick’s catch radius and red-zone prowess should make him a primary target. Early reports from fall camp suggest he’s adapting quickly to Meacham’s system.
However, challenges loom. The Big 12 is stacked with talented receivers, from Texas Tech's Caleb Douglas to Arizona State’s Jordyn Tyson, who benefit from established quarterback play. OSU’s passing game, which faltered in 2024 must improve for Fitzpatrick to post top-tier numbers.
Fitzpatrick will have to compete for targets with a deep receiver corps, including returners Talyn Shettron and Gavin Freeman, plus transfers like Terrill Davis and Jaylen Lloyd. Shettron, in particular, showed flashes of brilliance with a 110-yard game against Tulsa last year, and his 6-foot-2 frame could siphon opportunities.
Still, Fitzpatrick’s experience and production give him an edge. If he maintains his 2024 catch rate (52.3%) and OSU’s offense finds rhythm, he could approach 800-1,000 yards and 8-10 touchdowns, which are numbers that would place him among the conference’s best. With the Cowboys’ schedule featuring pass-heavy opponents like TCU and Baylor, Fitzpatrick has ample chances to shine.
The verdict? Fitzpatrick has the tools, opportunity, and pedigree to finish as a top Big 12 receiver in 2025. If OSU’s passing game clicks, don’t be surprised to see No. 16 leading the charge.