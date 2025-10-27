Can OSU Salvage A Big 12 Win This Season?
Oklahoma State has found itself once again in panic mode this season.
The Cowboys have started the year 1-7 and are 0-5 in Big 12 play. This is a situation that seems all too familiar, as just a year ago, the Cowboys finished the year 0-9 in Big 12 play for the Cowboys' first-ever winless Big 12 season.
OSU still has four chances to steal a win and make this season an improvement from last year, but with the way the season has fared, this will be a challenge for the Cowboys.
The Cowboys' best odds, according to ESPN analytics, are the last week of the season against Iowa State in Stillwater. The odds only say the Pokes have a 6.4% chance of winning, but the Cowboys will take whatever they can get.
The Cowboys then have a 5.5% chance to win both at Kansas this week and against Kansas State on Nov. 15. Finally, the Cowboys only have a 4.9% chance to win on Nov. 22 at UCF.
Although the Cowboys' chances are not high, that doesn’t mean they can’t pull themselves together and come out victorious in one game.
Saturday against Kansas, the Cowboys have their first chance of the four remaining to claim their first win of the season. Kansas has struggled to establish a dominating run game, as they have almost 800 more passing yards than rushing yards this season.
The Jayhawks are 2-3 in the Big 12 with losses to Kansas State, Texas Tech and Cincinnati. If the Cowboys are able to stall Kansas’ passing game, the Cowboys could make noise and take advantage of a defense that allows 427 yards per game.
Even though ESPN analytics suggest otherwise, another game the Cowboys could steal a win would be against UCF.
The Knights have struggled in the Big 12 as they are 1-3, with their only win being against West Virginia, which is also yet to win a Big 12 game.
UCF has also had some of the same offensive struggles that the Pokes have had, as its only game with more than 21 points was last week against West Virginia. However, the Knights do have a solid defense, as no team has scored more than 35 points on them this season.
With all of the negatives that Oklahoma State has had this season, it would be comforting to have a positive. With the team’s bowl dreams already shattered, the only thing they can play for now is a win itself.
Although it might seem unlikely, the Cowboys still have opportunities to claim a glimpse of hope this season.