Jerry Jones Got Brutally Honest on Cowboys’ Defense After Another Tough Showing
The Cowboys defensive coordinator has overseen one of the worst units in the NFL this year, a Dallas defense that ranks last against the pass, second-last in points allowed per game and fourth-worst in total yards allowed.
It’s not just that the Cowboys defense has underwhelmed, but nearly every time a quarterback or offense that is struggling goes up against Dallas, they end up having one of their best games. Most recently this was evident with Vikings quarterback J.J. McCarthy, who threw for 250 yards, two touchdowns and one pick while not taking any sacks during a 34-26 win last Sunday night.
“We let their quarterback have a big day on us,” Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said on 105.3 The Fan in Dallas. “That wasn’t the plan. We could have used more pressure, without question, at different times. The result was that we let him make some pretty significant plays out there. Plus, he played pretty well. It seems like we’re always saying that about these [opposing] quarterbacks. Some of them hadn’t played as well, but when they play us, they play better. I think that’s telling, too.”
Meanwhile, the Cowboys offense ranks No. 1 in total yards and passing yards per game. They’ve played well throughout the season and often given Dallas a chance to win. Jones has been “very pleased” with their performance this year, but the defense hasn’t held up their end of the bargain.
“Candidly, just to be very up front about it,” Jones said, “I think if we could have gotten this defense in better shape earlier that we could be sitting here with the kind of wins that would’ve not had us in this tight spot.”
Jones noted he is “satisfied” with the talent they have and that the scheme should fit what the players do well. Jones was asked on 105.3 The Fan if how the defense performs over the final three weeks will determine if Eberflus returns as the team’s defensive coordinator. He replied, “I think that should be a big criteria because these three games are vital to us, important to us. ... Yes, how we play over these next three weeks will be a big criteria because we’re at one of the peaks of our healthiness right now.”
The Cowboys close out the season against the Chargers, Commanders and Giants. Though their postseason hopes are slim, these three games provide a good opportunity for the Cowboys defense to play better and get back on track.