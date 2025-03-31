CBS Sports Projects Disappointing 2025 for Cowboy Football
Oklahoma State has been among the best in the Big 12 throughout Mike Gundy’s tenure, but his reign near the top of the conference might be over.
Last season, OSU was the only team in the Big 12 to go winless in conference play. That performance was particularly disappointing after OSU entered 2024 with hopes of competing for a Big 12 title and a College Football Playoff spot.
With that season in the rearview mirror, the Cowboys’ focus has shifted to 2025, with spring practice ramping up. After an offseason filled with roster and staff changes, the Cowboys will have a drastically different look when they take the field in August.
In a recent CBS Sports article picking every Big 12 game this season, Shehan Jeyarajah picked the Pokes to finish 5-7 and miss a bowl game for the second straight year. In most years, a two-win improvement would be a welcome sight. However, only improving by two wins would be a severe disappointment in Stillwater.
CBS Sports picked the Cowboys to lose in every road game and win only three conference games. With projected wins against only UT Martin, Tulsa, Houston, Cincinnati and Iowa State, the Cowboys would be faced with a losing record yet again.
That would also be an incredibly disappointing season from a historical perspective for OSU. While winning five games is obviously a step up from winning three, the Cowboys had made a bowl game and finished with a winning record for 18 straight seasons before last year’s catastrophe.
If the Cowboys finished 2025 with only five wins, that would give them only eight across a two-season span, the lowest total since combining for seven wins in 2000-01. If there is anything positive to take from this projection, it is that the Cowboys would finish 5-2 in Boone Pickens Stadium.
While an overall losing record won’t make the five home wins feel as good, it could still be an upward trajectory, similar to what happened with men’s basketball in Steve Lutz’s first year. Of course, if Cowboy football begins to look like Cowboy basketball, there will be some serious problems in Stillwater.