Chase Clark Commits to Play Football for Oklahoma State Cowboys
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The Oklahoma State Cowboys landed their second offensive line recruit for the Class of 2027 as Chicago area lineman Chase Clark committed on Sunday afternoon.
Clark had an official visit with the Cowboys this weekend and his commitment followed the commitment of Troy, Texas, offensive lineman Sonny Mullen, who announced his commitment on Sunday morning. Clark announced his commitment to the Cowboys on social media.
Clark is now the sixth player to commit to Oklahoma State’s Class of 2027 and now gives new head coach Eric Morris a pair of offensive line building blocks to begin forming his program beyond this season as the Cowboys prepare for their first season under his leadership.
Chase Clark’s Commitment
According to 247 Sports, the 6-4, 270-pound lineman is a three-star player. He is ranked No. 103 in the nation among interior offensive linemen and No. 48 among all recruits in the state of Illinois.
This is a significant and for the Cowboys for one reason. He is the first to commitment to Morris and Oklahoma State in this cycle from a non-adjacent state. All their other commitments to this point came from either Texas or Oklahoma. It puts the Cowboys deep in Big Ten country.
The most significant interest he was getting from power conference schools included Purdue.
In the social media post announcing his commitment, he thanked his family and thanked Oklahoma State for a great official visit this weekend. He was one of six recruits on campus, and that included Mullen, who announced his commitment via social media.
All verbal commitments are non-binding. The earliest that Clark or any of the Class of 2027 players that have committed can sign as in December.
Of the six commitments Morris and his staff have for the Class of 2027, five of them are on the offensive side of the football. It's a good foundation but the Cowboys do need to address defense as they continue to build their recruiting class. Right now, the only defender committed is a local safety, Bryson Brown. The Broken Bow, Okla., rising senior committed to the Cowboys last month.
Along with Clark and Mullen, the other offensive commitments include Iowa Colony (Texas) quarterback Carson White, Pryor (Quapaw, Okla.) High School wide receiver Cooper Hooker and Queen City, Ariz., tight end Talan Scott. The Cowboys expect to have another group of recruits on campus next weekend for more official visits.
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Matthew Postins is the publisher of Oklahoma State on SI. He is an award-winning sports journalist who was formerly the editor of the College Football America Yearbook and covers the Big 12 Conference for Heartland College Sports.Follow PostinsPostcard