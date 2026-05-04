Dez Bryant Jr. Confirms Offer from Oklahoma State Cowboys Football

It’s only natural that Dez Bryant Jr. would get an offer to play football at Oklahoma State. On Monday, he got it.

The son of former Oklahoma State star wide receiver Dez Bryant announced on social media that he had received an offer from the Cowboys for the Class of 2028. It’s just the latest power conference offer that the rising junior at Carroll High School (Southlake, Texas) has received of late.

The 5-foot-10, 165-pound wide receiver doesn’t have a star ranking per On3/Rivals.

Dez Bryant Jr. Getting Attention

Scrolling through the wide receiver’s social media shows just how many power conference schools are interested in him.

He recently caught attention at the UA Next Dallas event where he threw a 4.60 40-yard dash per On3/Rivals. That report noted that Kentucky, Texas and SMU have already offered him. Bryant Jr. has also posted that he’s received an offer from Arkansas State.

He’s going to get a taste of Oklahoma later this year as his Southlake Carroll Dragons have scheduled a game with Jenks (Okla.) at the Cotton Bowl in Downtown Dallas on Aug. 28 at 7 p.m.

He’s has quite some time before he must decide about college. Because he’s in the Class of 2028, he won’t be able to sign until the end of 2027. That will be at the conclusion of his senior football season at Carroll.

The Cowboys only have one commitment to their Class of 2027. Quarterback Carson White is a three-star recruit from Iowa Colony, Texas. He’s a Top 25 player at the position and a Top 60 player in the state of Texas.

The elder Bryant played three seasons at Oklahoma State under head coach Mike Gundy from 2007-09. His best season was his sophomore season in 2008, as he caught 87 passes for 1,480 yards and 19 touchdowns. He was named all-Big 12 first team, the Big 12 special teams player of the year and a consensus all-American.

He only played in three games in 2009 after he was ruled ineligible for the season due to not reporting an interaction with a former NFL player, Deion Sanders, which at the time was an NCAA violation.

He went on to be selected in the first of the 2010 NFL draft (No. 24) overall. He caught 537 passes for 7,506 yards and 75 touchdowns, earning three Pro Bowl and one All-Pro selection, all with the Dallas Cowboys.