Chisom Commits: UCLA Tackle Machine Joins Cowboys' Portal Push

Isaiah Chisom is a proven linebacker who could step in and be an instant starter for the Cowboys. This past week he committed to Oklahoma State out of the transfer portal. The 6-foot-1, 235-pound defender from Santa Clarita, California, brings extensive experience after starting 10 games for the Bruins last season and accumulating over 1,200 career defensive snaps across stints at UCLA and Oregon State.

Chisom, who totaled 173 tackles (including 6.5 for loss), three forced fumbles and a sack in 29 career games, enters Stillwater as one of several linebacker additions under new head coach Eric Morris. Pro Football Focus graded him at 66.5 overall in 2025, ranking him as UCLA's No. 7 defender. His arrival bolsters a Cowboys defense that struggled in 2025, joining pieces like North Texas transfer Ethan Wesloski as Morris rebuilds aggressively through the portal.

Blessed is an understatement!🧡🖤 pic.twitter.com/k9dtqx36MY — Isaiah Chisom (@IsaiahChisom4) January 11, 2026

The decision came down to feeling genuinely wanted in Stillwater he recently told OK State on SI.

"Ultimately, you want to be somewhere where you are wanted and the coaches and staff are willing to put time and effort into you on and off the field," Chisom said. "Coach Morris is a great guy and came to Oklahoma State to win, and that’s what you want to be a part of."

Chisom views himself as a versatile piece in the linebacker room, capable of handling multiple roles.

"I pride myself in being an adaptive linebacker in any situation and just being ready for whatever position I am put in whether that is fitting the run or dropping back in coverage," he said. "The most exciting part for me is just getting up there and getting to work."

The 6-foot-1 235lb Sophomore had 84 tackles and 2.5 TFL for the Bruins this season. He’s the No. 29 linebacker in the portal.#OkState keeps adding to the trenches. pic.twitter.com/gshMYXWYp3 — Reagan Harris (OSU Mart) (@OKSTMart) January 10, 2026

Transitioning from the former Pac-12 (now Big Ten) to the Big 12, Chisom anticipates a shift in emphasis but believes his background prepares him well.

"Coming from what was the Pac-12 you saw more speed throughout all teams, your going to see more teams leaning on their run game to open up the pass but the Big 12 I think you see a good mixture of both and having had played in both of those conferences I believe it has helped me learn the schematics of the game faster," he said.

With Oklahoma State's defense needing more physicality and disruption after a challenging 2025 campaign, Chisom is focused on proving himself through effort.

"I believe the first thing is putting your head down and working," he said. "We all can say we have good transfers coming in, but we have to prove it at the end of the day, and that’s what excites me to prove it to the team why they brought us to help us get back on the right track and to show the country why they should take Oklahoma State football seriously."

All glory to God https://t.co/xxUvzcR1g2 — Isaiah Chisom (@IsaiahChisom4) October 18, 2024

"I want to let Cowboy nation know I am a guy who is passionate, smart and plays fast," he said. "This opportunity is a blessing and I’m going to take full advantage of it . GO POKES"

The Cowboys' portal haul has generated buzz in Stillwater, and Chisom's addition adds veteran leadership to a young group. With two years of eligibility remaining, he arrives ready to help restore the "classic Cowboy swagger" and chase wins in a competitive Big 12.