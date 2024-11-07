Chuba Hubbard Inks Four-Year Extension With Carolina Panthers
A former Cowboy is getting rewarded for his play at the next level.
On Thursday, the Carolina Panthers announced they are extending former Oklahoma State running back Chuba Hubbard. The Panthers’ star is set to stay in Carolina long-term with a four-year extension.
This season, Hubbard has started every game for the Panthers and has been a star in the backfield. On the ground this season, he has 665 yards, which is good for fifth in the NFL, and five touchdowns. Hubbard has also been a threat out of the backfield, catching 26 of his 29 targets for 108 yards and scoring one touchdown.
While it took some time for Hubbard to get to this point, he has steadily risen the depth chart in Carolina and now appears to be the team’s running back for the foreseeable future. This is his fourth season in the NFL, and he has accomplished plenty in his time.
While the Panthers have consistently been one of the NFL’s worst teams since Hubbard’s arrival, it is no fault of his. This is the third time in his four seasons that he has been the team’s leading rusher, and he is also already sixth on the team’s career rushing list. With another four years with the Panthers, Hubbard will only continue to climb that list.
Throughout his career, Hubbard has 638 rushes for 2,645 yards and 17 touchdowns. He also has five 100-yard games in his career, including two this season.
Hubbard’s ability to get big yards and become one of the best in the NFL is no surprise, considering his success in college. At OSU, Hubbard led the nation in rushing as a sophomore, with 2,094 yards on the ground. While the All-American and Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year had an injury-riddled season in 2020, he was still selected in the fourth round of the 2021 NFL Draft.
With plenty of opportunity coming his way in the near future, Hubbard could finish as one of the best running backs in Panthers history.
