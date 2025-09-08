NFL Week 2 Schedule and Opening Odds for Every Game (Eagles Open as Favorites vs. Chiefs)
Week 2 of the NFL season features a pair of Monday Night Football games, as well as two NFC contenders facing off on Thursday night.
Plus, there is a Super Bowl rematch in the 4 p.m. EST slate on Sunday, as Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs look to shake off their Week 1 loss when they host the Philadelphia Eagles.
The Washington Commanders and Green Bay Packers will get things started on Thursday night, and both squads picked up wins in Week 1 against division rivals.
Some contenders – the Chiefs, Detroit Lions, Baltimore Ravens and others – are searching for their first win of the 2025 campaign in Week 2.
There seems to be a big upset in the NFL every week, and the Los Angeles Chargers and Las Vegas Raiders picked up two of the more impressive wins in the league in Week 1.
If you’re looking to bet on the Week 2 action, you’re in the right place. Below we have the opening odds for Week 2, and if you have a lean, you may want to jump on it before the odds change.
As always, the SI Betting team will have you covered with game previews, player props, anytime touchdown scorer picks and more for every game in Week 2.
NFL Odds for Every Week 2 Game
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Thursday Night Football – Sept. 11
Washington Commanders vs. Green Bay Packers
- Spread: Packers -3.5 (-110)
- Total: 48.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Sunday, Sept. 14 – 1 p.m. EST Games
New York Giants vs. Dallas Cowboys
- Spread: Cowboys -5.5 (-110)
- Total: 44.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Los Angeles Rams vs. Tennessee Titans
- Spread: Rams -5.5 (-110)
- Total: 42.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Cincinnati Bengals
- Spread: Bengals -3.5 (-110)
- Total: 50.5 (Over -108/Under -112)
Cleveland Browns vs. Baltimore Ravens
- Spread: Ravens -12.5 (-110)
- Total: 44.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Buffalo Bills vs. New York Jets
- Spread: Bills -7.5 (-105)
- Total: 45.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
New England Patriots vs. Miami Dolphins
- Spread: Dolphins -1.5 (-105)
- Total: 44.5 (Over -108/Under -112)
San Francisco 49ers vs. New Orleans Saints
- Spread: 49ers- 7 (-105)
- Total: 43.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Chicago Bears vs. Detroit Lions
- Spread: Lions -4.5 (-110)
- Total: 47.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Seattle Seahawks vs. Pittsburgh Steelers
- Spread: Steelers -2.5 (-115)
- Total: 41.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Sunday, Sept. 14 – 4 p.m. EST Games
Denver Broncos vs. Indianapolis Colts
- Spread: Broncos -3 (+100)
- Total: 43.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Carolina Panthers vs. Arizona Cardinals
- Spread: Cardinals -6.5 (-112)
- Total: 45.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Philadelphia Eagles vs. Kansas City Chiefs
- Spread: Eagles -1.5 (+100)
- Total: 45.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Sunday Night Football – Sept. 14
Atlanta Falcons vs. Minnesota Vikings
- Spread: Vikings -4.5 (-110)
- Total: 45.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Monday Night Football – Sept. 15
Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Houston Texans
- Spread: Texans -1.5 (-110)
- Total: 44.5 (Over -110/Under -110
Los Angeles Chargers vs. Las Vegas Raiders
- Spread: Chargers -3.5 (-105)
- Total: 44.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
