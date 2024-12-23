Chuba Hubbard's 21-Yard OT Touchdown Run Propels Panthers to Victory
Former Oklahoma State running back Chuba Hubbard hadn’t long forgotten what took place four weeks ago. Hubbard lost a fumble in overtime with the score locked at 23. The Panthers would have been in field goal range but eventually fell to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers by a score of 26-23.
On Sunday, he polished off the Arizona Cardinals in overtime with a 21-yard touchdown run to secure the 36-30 win. The victory not only gave Hubbard a bit of redemption, but it also ended the Cardinals' hopes of making the NFL playoffs this season.
"I had an extra big chip on my shoulder from the previous overtime loss," Hubbard said. "I just told myself, if I get the opportunity, I need to end it. So blessed for the moment. God's timing is undefeated.''
Hubbard has been the poster child for Panther football this season. It is a brand of football that first year head coach Dave Canales is trying to build in Carolina. Hubbard’s ability to bounce back from the week 13 overtime fumble has Canales trusting his starting running back even more.
"That's just who he is," Canales said. "He's just going to go right back to work, and we're going to keep giving him the ball, especially in these types of moments.''
Hubbard had a career day on the football against the Cardinals. He carried the football 25 times for 152 yards. His 152 yards on the ground was only one yard shy of his NFL career high.
He has rushed for 1,195 yards this season, ranking him 7th in rushing yards among NFL running backs this season. His 10 rushing touchdowns is tied for 11th and his 250 carries ranks in the top 10 in the league.
Hubbard has four games this season over 100 yards and is on pace to finish the season with over 1,300 rushing yards. Of the Panthers four wins this season, three of those victories have come when Hubbard rushed for over 100 yards in the game.
He has made it evident that he is ready to be mentioned among the top running backs in the league.
