Chuba Hubbard Set to Announce Panthers Draft Pick
A former Cowboy will be getting involved in the 2025 NFL Draft.
After being drafted to the Carolina Panthers in 2021, Chuba Hubbard has blossomed into one of the best running backs in the NFL. Along with that, Hubbard has established himself as one of the faces of the Panthers.
As one of the most recognizable Panthers, Hubbard will get to announce one of the team’s draft picks in the upcoming event. The team announced on Thursday that the running back will announce the Panthers’ picks on Day 2, which is comprised of the second and third rounds.
Hubbard responded on social media with a fun tweet asking fans who they want him to select. While Hubbard won’t actually have any power in making the selection, he will still be one of the first to know who his future teammates will be.
In 2024, Hubbard had his best season yet as a pro. He finished the year playing in 15 games and led the Panthers in rushing, going for 1,195 yards and 10 touchdowns. Add in his 43 catches for 171 yards and a touchdown, and Hubbard was arguably the best Panther on the team last season.
Considering Hubbard could be on the path to making his first Pro Bowl in 2025, the Panthers need to find players to help him on offense. Last season, the Panthers were one of the worst teams in the league, winning only five games, but they play in a weak division, and even minimal help could result in Hubbard’s first trip to the playoffs.
Before breaking out as the Panthers’ best player last season, Hubbard had steadily improved throughout his first three seasons in the NFL. Over time, Hubbard gained more touches before eventually being named the Panthers’ starting running back.
His success in the NFL is no surprise to those who watched him dominate at the college level. With OSU, Hubbard led the nation in rushing in 2019 with 2,094 yards, making him the only Cowboy other than Barry Sanders to hit the 2,000-yard mark in a season. Although injuries soured the final year of his OSU career, he has recovered nicely and made a name for himself in the NFL.