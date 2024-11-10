Chuba Hubbard Tallies Career Day vs. Giants in Germany
Chuba Hubbard’s impressive season continued across the Atlantic on Sunday morning.
Coming into Sunday’s matchup against the New York Giants, Hubbard has had a big year for the Carolina Panthers. Through nine games, Hubbard has accumulated 133 carries for 665 yards and five touchdowns.
He added to those numbers in style on Sunday. Hubbard went for a career-high 153 yards on 28 carries and scored a touchdown. His longest rush was a 26-yard gain in the first quarter to set up Carolina’s first score. His 1-yard touchdown in the third quarter helped the Panthers extend their lead.
Before heading to Germany, Hubbard had 72 yards and a couple of touchdowns against the New Orleans Saints last weekend. As the NFL looks to expand its product internationally, it chose to showcase one of the NFC’s top running backs. Coming into Sunday, Hubbard was top five in rushing yards and top 10 in yards per carry.
Before becoming one of the best running backs in the NFL, Hubbard spent his college career in Stillwater and quickly became one of the best in the country. Although he was snubbed from winning the Doak Walker Award in his sophomore campaign, it was still a season for the record books.
His 2,094 yards marked the second 2,000-yard rushing season in OSU history, only behind Barry Sanders’ 1988 Heisman campaign. Along with leading the nation in rushing yards, his 21 rushing touchdowns led the Big 12.
While injuries hampered his final season at OSU, he was still selected in the fourth round of the NFL Draft. Since Carolina picked him, Hubbard has been the team’s top back and is already among the best in franchise history.
