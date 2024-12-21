Conference USA All-Freshman Kyran Duhon Commits to Cowboys

BREAKING: UTEP DL Transfer Kyran Duhon ( @KyranDuhon ) has committed to Oklahoma State he tells me.

Kyran Duhon is a 6’2 (250 LBS) Defensive Lineman out of Houston, TX. Last season as a True Freshman at UTEP he posted 7 Sacks in 6 Starts earning himself all freshman team… pic.twitter.com/7WUaMFneKq