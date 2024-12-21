Conference USA All-Freshman Kyran Duhon Commits to Cowboys
It is no secret that the Oklahoma State Cowboys needed to make some serious waves in the recruiting world heading into the 2025 football season. The Cowboys hit the portal hard over the past few weeks and on Friday they once again landed a future star from the transfer portal.
Kyran Duhon was an edge rusher for the University of Texas El Paso this past season and although he was listed as a backup early in the season, he turned it up in the second half to become one of the top edge rushers in the conference.
As a true freshman this season, Duhon showed that his 6-foot-2, 250-pound frame was made for college football. He didn’t get things going until late in the season. Duhon recorded five of his seven sacks in UTEP’s final three games of the season.
His seven sacks on the season ranked him second among Conference USA players, behind only his fellow teammate Maurice Westmoreland who finished the season with eight. The duo helped lead the Miners to their largest sack total in more than 20 years.
Following a remarkable freshman campaign, Duhon was named to the Conference USA All-Freshman team as well as the On3 True Freshman All-American squad. Oklahoma State offered Duhon on Dec. 13 and a week later he announced on X (Twitter) that he would be taking his talents to Stillwater next season.
Oklahoma State may have landed an edge rusher with pure unpolished talent. Duhon was listed as the 12th-ranked transfer portal player in the state of Texas. He had major offers from the likes of Boise State, Oregon State, Virginia, and San Diego State.
Duhon is the type of player who can come in and make an immediate impact for the Oklahoma State defense next season. He may be just the spark plug the Pokes need to reignite the lackluster defensive from a season ago.
