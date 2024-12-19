Cory Patterson Hire Proves Oklahoma State's Commitment to Change
Nothing about the Oklahoma State offseason has been predictable other than the unpredictability.
The Cowboys ended the 2024 campaign 3-9 and without a win in Big 12 play. That performance, after entering the season as a Big 12 favorite and College Football Playoff contender, forced the program into one of its most transformative offseasons over the past two decades.
After firing coordinators Kasey Dunn and Bryan Nardo, the Cowboys narrowly avoided pushing Mike Gundy out the door before the sides agreed on a restructured contract to bring him back for year 21. With Todd Grantham coming in as defensive coordinator and Doug Meacham returning as offensive coordinator, the Cowboys’ staff was sure to see changes around the edges as well.
However, it seemed likely that at least a handful of the position coaches and various assistants would be safe, given their track records and only one unsuccessful season. While hirings such as Kap Dede as linebackers coach and Andrew Mitchell and former OSU player Cooper Bassett as offensive line coaches were more than understandable, the latest hire has made waves in Stillwater.
Although no one was truly safe after a three-win year, running backs coach John Wozniak seemed like a lock to return. Just a season ago, he helped Ollie Gordon transform into the nation’s leading rusher and Doak Walker award winner.
However, OSU hired Cory Patterson to come in and be the team’s next running backs coach after his most recent stint at Purdue as associate head coach and wide receivers coach. To say he has big shoes to fill at that spot would be an understatement.
Since Wozniak’s arrival in 2017, he has coached a handful of NFL running backs. With Justice Hill, Chuba Hubbard, Jaylen Warren and Gordon all coming through the program in his tenure, there has been no shortage of success in the running game.
While this is certainly a controversial move, it also shows that the Cowboys are not taking any risks with being stagnant around the edges. Major changes have happened in Stillwater already, and more are sure to come. Gundy will still be in control, but with new voices virtually everywhere around him, 2025 could look much different.
