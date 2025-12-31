Could Drew Mestemaker be the Gunslinger to Revive Cowboy Football?

As the last chapter closes on another college football season in Stillwater, the transfer portal is about to set the plains of Oklahoma on fire. Oklahoma State fans have reason to perk up those orange ears. Whispers out of the Big 12 suggest the Cowboys are on the verge of landing a quarterback phenom who could ignite Boone Pickens Stadium like a Fourth of July fireworks show.

Enter Drew Mestemaker, the North Texas gunslinger who's got the arm of a cannon and the story of a Hollywood underdog. If new head coach Eric Morris seals this deal, it might just be the spark Oklahoma State needs to climb back into playoff contention. The question may not be 'if' Morris can land his former quarterback but 'when'.

🚨 BREAKING: Per reports, Drew Mestemaker & Oklahoma State have agreed to terms.



The #2 QB in the 2026 portal is expected to officially announce his transfer on Saturday.



He lead all of FBS in passing yards (4,379) & passing TD’s (34) pic.twitter.com/oJsjNOF5Js — Reagan Harris (OSU Mart) (@OKSTMart) December 31, 2025

Let's rewind the tape on Mestemaker. This 6-foot-4, 211-pound redshirt freshman hails from Vandegrift High School in Austin, Texas – yeah, deep in Longhorn country, but don't hold that against him. He never started a single varsity game as a quarterback in high school, earning zero stars as a recruit and walking on at North Texas.

But oh, how the tables turned in 2025. Under Morris, Mestemaker exploded onto the scene, leading the FBS in passing yards with a jaw-dropping 4,379, slinging 34 touchdowns against just a handful of picks. He shattered school records, including a 608-yard masterpiece that left defenses gasping for air.

Forever thankful for these memories, thank you North Texas 💚 pic.twitter.com/vNyWM2hWtG — Drew Mestemaker (@DrewMestemaker) December 29, 2025

Now, with Morris taking the reins in Stillwater after Mike Gundy's storied run, the connection is electric. Mestemaker announced his portal entry just days ago, and sources close to the program tell me the Cowboys are the frontrunners with a potential two year deal in the works. Why? Morris knows this kid's potential better than anyone. He molded Mestemaker from a benchwarmer into a national sensation, guiding North Texas to a surprising 11-2 campaign that turned heads across the AAC. Imagine that precision passing attack transplanted to the Big 12, where the Cowboys have long been known for producing next level wide receiver talent.

He's not just any transfer; he's a proven leader with poise under pressure, completing over 65% of his throws in clutch moments. If Oklahoma State lands him on a reported two-year deal, it addresses the glaring void left by a disastrous 2025 quarterback season for the Pokes. Coach Morris, with his Air Raid roots, could build an offense around Mestemaker's quick release and field vision, potentially vaulting the Cowboys back to double-digit wins.

Drew Mestemaker is an Oklahoma State Cowboy!!! Can't wait to see this in BPS next year! #GoPokes pic.twitter.com/Aq6tvOS1iz https://t.co/jLMCXcqPj4 — Legion of Orange (@SnapAgainThanos) December 31, 2025

Cowboy Nation, this is the stuff of orange dreams. Mestemaker's journey from high school backup to portal prize embodies everything that is Stillwater. As signing day looms, keep those pistols firing – this could be the move that puts the Pokes back on the map.