Could Ollie Gordon's Rough Season Impact his NFL Opportunity?
After being one of the best running backs in the country in 2023, Oklahoma State’s star had a down year in 2024 that could impact his professional future.
Ollie Gordon II began his college career in 2022 and had limited opportunities as a freshman in a veteran running back room. However, he broke out in 2023 and quickly established himself as one of the top backs in the entire country.
After dominating defenses throughout his sophomore season, Gordon’s future seemed about as bright as any player in all of college football. In 2023, he won the Doak Walker Award, Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year and was nearly a finalist in the Heisman race.
Those accomplishments were thanks to his 1,732 yards on the ground, which were the most in the FBS. Add in 21 rushing touchdowns and an impressive ability to contribute in the passing game, and Gordon’s future outlook featured a lot more than just Stillwater.
Coming into the 2024 season, Gordon was again viewed as one of the best players in the country. Seemingly the consensus best running back in the country, Gordon was named the Preseason Big 12 Player of the Year, as he was expected to be the leader of a potential College Football Playoff team.
Instead, Gordon’s Cowboys won only three games and failed to win any conference games. On the ground, Gordon rushed for 880 yards and 13 touchdowns as a junior and was unable to make the same impact he did as a sophomore.
Those numbers impacted not only his ability to win awards in college but also his draft stock. After coming into the season as a potential first-round selection, Gordon seems like a lock to be picked on the third day of the draft.
That also means his opportunities at the next level could be scarce. Had Gordon been able to enter the draft after 2023, he might have been the first running back taken or at least one of the first.
That type of draft stock would’ve led to instant opportunities for him. Instead, he could be staring down a backup role or even worse, depending on the situation he ends up in.
In any case, it’s hard to imagine that Gordon’s rough season will have a positive impact on his NFL career.