Could Ollie Gordon's Slow Start Delay His Jump to the NFL?
Oklahoma State’s superstar has had a slow start that could have a ripple effect going into next season.
Coming into 2024, Ollie Gordon was seen as the key to OSU’s success. After a 2023 campaign that featured Gordon winning the Doak Walker Award and Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year, he was viewed as one of the best in college football.
His status as the nation’s top running back and one of the best players, regardless of position, also made him a desirable prospect for the next level. Through five games, Gordon has failed to live up to those expectations, and his draft stock has taken a hit.
While you are unlikely to find Gordon in any first-round mocks for 2025, he is still revered as a highly skilled running back with the potential to perform in the NFL. For example, Tankathon’s latest mock draft has him outside the first round, narrowly missing the cut as the projected second pick of the second round.
Meanwhile, others are less sold on Gordon as an NFL prospect. ESPN’s Mel Kiper Jr. ranked Gordon as the seventh-best running back prospect in his latest projections last week.
This season, Gordon has 88 carries for 334 yards and is averaging only 3.8 yards per carry. With his lone 100-yard game coming against an FCS opponent, the reigning Doak Walker Award winner has not been anywhere near as effective as he was last season.
Opting to stay in Stillwater for this season, Gordon seemed ready to end his college career as a Cowboy. While making the leap to the NFL after this season is still on the table, he needs to turn around his season to keep his draft stock from plummeting further.
If he continues to struggle, it could lead to another season in college, whether in Stillwater or elsewhere. Of course, OSU would love to get another season of Gordon, but considering the career spans of running backs in the NFL, another year of hits in college might not be worth the potential draft bump.
Still, there are another seven games left in the regular season, and Gordon has plenty of time to get on the right track.
READ MORE: Oklahoma State WR Posts Fastest Touchdown in Week 5
Want to join the discussion? Like Oklahoma State Cowboys on SI on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Cowboys news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.