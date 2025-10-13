Cowboy Fans Start a Shirtless Revolution in Section 231
It was one of those moments in sports that every fan dreams to be a part of. A moment in time when you can look back on that one single moment which allows you to utter those three special words... 'I was there.' On Saturday, under the hot fall sunlight at Boone Pickens Stadium, my moment happened and was all thanks to a $10 bet.
The heat was brutal as the Cowboys welcomed the Houston Cougars to town for a friendly game of Big 12 football. The Pokes jumped out to an early 7-0 lead when Shamar Rigby hit a wide-open Rodney Fields for a long touchdown strike, and the crowd exploded. It would be the last time the Cowboys showed signs of life until that special sports moment was ready for the spotlight in the second half.
"When we got back to our seats after halftime, I noticed how dead the student section was," said Oklahoma State fan Callista Bradford. "I bet my brother (Trent Eaton) $10 to go over and swing his shirt around."
And at that very moment, a sports legend was born, but first we must see how it all began.
"I was sitting around Friday morning when I got a call from my sister wanting to know if I wanted to go to the game," said Eaton. "I thought it would be a good chance for me to hang out with my son at a Cowboy game."
Eaton mentioned that he had always been a guy who was willing to be the center of a good laugh and thought the $10 challenge sounded like a perfect opportunity for a quick buck. He made his way to section 231, which was completely empty. The shirt came off, and in true Petey Pablo fashion, he twisted it around his head like a helicopter.
And then the magic happened. What started with Eaton slowly grew to four guys who were loyal and true to the program. Like moths to a light, the crowd grew, and before it was all said and done, sections 230, 231 and 232 were completely full of Cowboy fans who gave a team searching for any sort of life a beating pulse.
"It was like a mob mentality," said Eaton. "I didn't truly understand how big the crowd had got until I began to see pictures. I am just happy I could make the moment special for the people in the stands."
What is next for the legendary Trent Keaton? Will he be leading the Cowboys onto the field next week for Homecoming? Will he be signing autographs before the game? Will he be back in section 231 to lead his shirtless crazies to another stellar cheering performance? The answer is none of the above.
"I would like to come back for Homecoming but I have tickets to the F1 races and I am not missing that," said Eaton.
We all have the same love for Cowboy sports deep down in our souls, but on most days, we refuse to allow it to shine. If Trent Eaton taught us anything, it is to live life on the edge any chance you get. During his interview with OK State on SI, he wanted one thing to be noted in his story.
"I want it to be known that I never received my 10 dollars."