Cowboy Football Is Looking For A Revamped Passing Attack In 2026

Cowboy football is hoping for an explosive part of its offesne to be firing on all cylinders.

The Pokes had one of the worst offenses in all of college football last year, as they only averaged around 14 points per game. This was due to a combination of many things, but a big factor seemed to be the Pokes' inability to utilize their passing game.

Oklahoma State only averaged 174.1 passing yards per game, and as a team, it only had seven passing touchdowns all year. To add to the disaster, the Pokes had more interceptions than touchdowns, as 10 were thrown over the course of the season.

This is not common for an Oklahoma State team, as it has historic passing seasons that have fueled some of the best offenses in OSU history.

In 2023, Alan Bowman threw for 3,460 yards and 15 touchdowns to help lead the Cowboys to the Big 12 Championship. This, aided by Brennan Presley’s 991 receiving yards, helped the Cowboys to average nearly 30 points per game.

Arguably, the most famous OSU passing season was in 2017 when Mason Rudolph threw for an astonishing 4,904 yards. He tallied 37 passing touchdowns with only nine interceptions, aided by his top wide receiver, James Washington, who had 1,549 receiving yards.

Oklahoma State averaged 45 points per game this season and was one of the most explosive offenses in the country. Although Rudolph’s 2017 season seems like a once-in-a-lifetime season, OSU’s newest quarterback addition has proved he’s capable of the same feat.

Last year at North Texas, Drew Mestemaker led the nation in passing yards with 4,379. Along with this, he was second in the nation with 34 passing touchdowns. He has showcased Heisman magnitude performances, as he threw for 608 yards in a single game last year against Charlotte.

Luckily for the Cowboys, Mestemaker will have plenty of help to put on this same performance in 2026, as his No.1 wide receiver, Wyatt Young, has made the transition to Stillwater as well. Additionally, Mestemaker will have help from Chris Barnes and Justin Bowick, who are expected to play a major role in OSU’s new receiver core.

OSU is expected to get out of the rut it has been in the last two seasons, as it has not won a Big 12 contest since 2023. In order to do this, the Pokes must get back to the explosive offense they have known in the past, and Mestemaker’s passing abilities could be the key.