How Wyatt Young, Other UNT Transfers Ended Up at Oklahoma State

In today’s college football, hiring a new head coach usually leads to a group of players following that head coach to his new school.

Such was the case with Eric Morris. The former North Texas coach was hired to replace Mike Gundy late last year. After he left Denton for Stillwater, several of his coaches followed him. So did 17 of his players.

That included wide receiver Wyatt Young, a junior wide receiver that was recruited out of Tompkins High School in Katy, Texas. The receiver, coming off a highly productive season with the Mean Green, recently told OKState.com that the move to Stillwater wasn’t that difficult a decision. And he didn’t make it alone.

Wyatt Young’s Move to OSU

North Texas Mean Green wide receiver Wyatt Young. | Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images

Quarterback Drew Mestemaker was one of the early Mean Green stars to make the move to follow Morris. But, while Mestemaker was making his decision, there was plenty of chatter among the UNT players considering the move.

"We set up a group chat, and we started talking to one another, and Drew ended up committing first, and right when I got that phone call, I knew it was time to go ahead and commit,” he said. “We were all open and honest, and we all kind of knew. I mean, [Eric] Morris and [Patrick] Cobbs and [Sean] Brophy, they're our guys. We love them, and there's no other coaches we would wanna be with."

Young acknowledges the caliber of player is higher at Oklahoma State, as more than 60 transfers came into the program, and some came from power four programs. But he said he loves the energy and fed off that during spring workouts.

Young had a terrific season with the Mean Green in 2025, his true sophomore season. He caught 70 passes for 1,264 yards and 10 touchdowns as UNT reached the American Conference championship game. He finished third in FBS in receiving yards, eighth in receiving yards per game (90.3) and 12th in touchdown receptions. He earned first team All-American Conference honors and first team All-America selection by PFSN.

His game against Rice was incredible. His 295 receiving yards set an American Conference record and earned PFF national offensive player of the week following his performance against the Owls.

Morris and the Cowboys open the season in Tulsa on Sept. 5. The home opener is set for Sept. 12 against Oregon at Boone Pickens Stadium. On Sept. 26, the Cowboys open the Big 12 season on the road at West Virginia. It will be their first chance to snap their 18-game losing streak in league play.