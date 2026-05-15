The Five Teams With Zero NFL Prime-Time Games In 2026

2026 NFL schedule | AFC Record Predictions | NFC Record Predictions | Conor Orr’s Best Games

Prime-time games give the NFL the opportunity to spotlight the league’s top teams, rivalries and star players nationally. A good team is rewarded with more prime-time games while a team that is expected to be bad might not play in any prime-time contests, since the league changed the rule which previously mandated every team had to play at least in once in prime-time.

These games, like any, have their pros and cons. While a prime-time game allows a team to showcase its squad and star players, it also comes with a short week, a long night and a disruption in their schedule. More than anything, however, a prime-time game is an honor as it predicts which teams will be good the following season. For the teams that do not receive any prime-time matchups, they do not get the opportunity to showcase their team nationally.

The number of prime-time games is subject to change as the NFL has yet to decide which teams will play in all of the late windows during the final weeks of the season. The league can also flex games in or out of the prime-time spot later in the year if a matchup is no longer expected to be good.

For now, here’s a look at which teams did not receive any prime-time games, and how many prime-time matchups every squad will play in.

Which teams did not get any prime-time games in 2026?

Last year, the Browns, Titans and Saints were the three teams to not receive any prime-time games. The Titans will go a consecutive year without any prime-time games. The Raiders, Jets, Dolphins and Cardinals also do not have any prime-time games in 2026. All five of these teams are in the rebuilding process and four have a new coach this season.

Which teams are playing the most prime-time games in 2026?

The teams with the most prime-time games are unsurprisingly the Rams and Bills, who will each play seven games under the lights. The Rams and Bills are two of the best and most consistent teams in the league in recent years, with plenty of stars to boast from Matthew Stafford to Puka Nacua, Davante Adams and Josh Allen. They are expected to be playoff and Super Bowl contenders, making them big draws for the league.

Related: Full ‘Sunday Night Football’ Schedule for the 2026 NFL Season

Along with seven prime-time games, the Bills have eight standalone games when including their afternoon matchup on Christmas Day. They will play on both Thanksgiving and Christmas as the NFL heavily features them this season.

How many prime-time games will every team play in 2026?

0: Raiders, Jets, Dolphins, Cardinals, Titans

1: Saints, Browns

2: Colts

3: Jaguars, Bengals, Broncos, Chargers, Falcons, Buccaneers, Commanders, Panthers

4: Ravens, Texans, Steelers, Vikings, Lions, Giants

5: Patriots, 49ers, Bears, Eagles

6: Seahawks, Chiefs, Packers, Cowboys

7: Rams, Bills

After not playing a single prime-time game in 2025, the Browns and Saints will each play in one this season. The Jaguars, Colts and Panthers only played one prime-time game last season, and will each play 2-3 this year.

Beyond the Rams and Bills, the Seahawks, Chiefs, Packers and Cowboys each boast six prime-time games in 2026 along with other standalone games. The Seahawks are the defending Super Bowl champions and the Chiefs are the league’s current dynasty, making them obvious choices to be spotlighted heavily through the season. The Packers and Cowboys should contend for the playoffs this season, and are two of the league’s premier brands as well, making it unsurprising they’ll see so many prime-time games.

More NFL from Sports Illustrated