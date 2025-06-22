Cowboy Football Must Appreciate Continuity During 2025 Season
Oklahoma State has had an offseason filled with change, but its continuity could be key to success.
After going 3-9 last season, OSU’s offseason has been almost exclusively centered around making the necessary changes to avoid a repeat in 2025. There is no doubt that these changes have been a positive for the Cowboys in at least changing the culture and energy surrounding the program after having such a stagnant year.
Obviously, OSU had some major roster changes, with many key starters either heading to the NFL or graduating. Other key players, such as De’Zhaun Stribling and Kendal Daniels are looking to make their marks at new schools.
Even beyond the players, OSU’s changes were significant. The Cowboys brought in Todd Grantham and Doug Meacham to be the team’s new coordinators, and those two added plenty of assistants as well.
With so many changes, it seems as if the Cowboys will be unrecognizable next season. After all, being unrecognizable from their 2023 disaster was a clear goal coming into these past few months.
However, the Cowboys’ strength next season might still lie within its continuity. Although OSU has little continuity to speak of, head coach Mike Gundy leads the charge in that department, entering his 21st season at the helm.
While many players will be playing their first game for the Cowboys when next season kicks off, there are still plenty of young talents who will get to showcase their skills after sitting behind other stars in Stillwater over the past couple of years. The Cowboys even have some returning veterans who will play a key role in setting the Cowboy culture next season.
Sure, OSU might many changes that will likely ensure the Cowboys avoid another disastrous season. Yet, that 3-9 campaign built some character for those who chose to stick around in the aftermath.
Coming out on the other side of this three-win season and succeeding is an opportunity that few players will have. While there are many circumstances that put OSU in this situation, the Cowboys must appreciate those who have stuck along for the ride.