Cowboy Safety Trey Rucker Accepts Reese's Senior Bowl Invite

It’s OFFICIAL! DB Trey Rucker @trey_ruck from @CowboyFB accepted his invite to the 2025 Reese's Senior Bowl!!! #GoPokes #BestOfTheBest #TheDraftStartsInMOBILE™️@JimNagy_SB @PaniniAmerica #RatedRookie pic.twitter.com/u7yMrv4dDF