Cowboy Safety Trey Rucker Accepts Reese's Senior Bowl Invite
Oklahoma State Cowboy safety Trey Rucker was one of the best secondary defenders to ever wear the O-State orange and black. The product of Waldorf, Maryland, got the news on Thursday that he had been invited to the 2025 Reese’s Senior Bowl.
The Reese’s Senior Bowl is the nation’s most prestigious college all-star game. It annually features the country’s best senior collegiate football players and top NFL draft prospects on teams representing the National and American that are coached by the entire coaching staffs of two Nation Football League teams.
Rucker came alive during his final two seasons on the football field for the Cowboys. In his junior campaign, Rucker finished the season with 100 total tackles including 62 solo tackles. Rucker’s final season with the Cowboys didn’t have the ending he would have liked. The Pokes limped to a three-win season in 2024, but Rucker still showed next level flashes.
Through his first five games of the season, Rucker had totaled 63 tackles to go along with a pair of interceptions. The stress of losing season mixed in with injury only saw Rucker record 21 tackles in the Cowboys final six games of the 2024 season.
Rucker is the most recent Cowboy to accept the invite to the Reese’s Senior Bowl. He will join linebacker Collin Oliver, running back Ollie Gordon II and linebacker Nick Martin. All four are hoping to boost their draft stock heading into the 2025 NFL Draft.
The Reese’s Senior Bowl recently announced that Cleveland Browns assistant head coach and special teams coordinator Bubba Ventrone will coach the American team while New York Giants offensive coordinator Mike Kafka will coach the National team. The 76th Reese’s Senior Bowl is to be played on Saturday, Feb. 1, at Hancock Whitney Stadium on the campus of the University of South Alabama.
All three days of practice will be televised on both NFL Network and ESPN. The game itself will be aired live on the NFL Network. The Reese’s Senior Bowl is coming off four consecutive NFL drafts with at least 100 players selected, which has represented over 40 percent of the entire past four draft classes.
