SI.com
Pokes Report
HomeFootballBasketballOlympic SportsRecruitingPistol Pete Corral
Search

Cowboys See Big Jump in Rankings After Big Win Over KU and Several Top-25 Upsets

Zach Lancaster

STILLWATER – It has been a good weekend for Oklahoma State. The Cowboys traveled to Lawrence, Kansas and beat the Jayhawks 47-7, there were several upsets in the top-25 rankings and the combination of the two has caused the Cowboys to rise dramatically in the updated weekly polls.

The Amway Coaches Poll has the Cowboys at No. 10, nine spots higher than they were last week and the Associated Press poll has them ranked No. 10 as well, seven spots higher than last week.

As mentioned above, the Cowboys’ dominating win and a series of top-25 upsets helped the Cowboys climb in the rankings. TCU traveled to Austin and knocked off No. 9 Texas, Arkansas beat No. 16 Mississippi State, but the biggest upset that really helped Oklahoma State was unranked Tulsa going on the road and knocking off No. 11 UCF. That makes the Pokes’ 16-7 win over Tulsa in week one look a lot better.

There were a couple of other top-25 losses that helped that Pokes that were not upsets: No. 2 Alabama beat No. 13 Texas A&M and No. 4 Georgia beat No. 7 Auburn.

Amway Coaches Poll

  1. Clemson 3-0 (1)
  2. Alabama 2-0 (2)
  3. Georgia 2-0 (4)
  4. Florida 2-0 (3)
  5. Notre Dame 2-0 (5)
  6. Ohio State 0-0 (6)
  7. Miami 3-0 (8)
  8. Penn State 0-0 (10)
  9. North Carolina 2-0 (11)
  10. Oklahoma State 3-0 (19)
  11. Cincinnati 2-0 (15)
  12. Tennessee 2-0 (20)
  13. Auburn 1-1 (7)
  14. Wisconsin 0-0 (18)
  15. BYU 3-0 (22)
  16. LSU 1-1 (17)
  17. Oregon 0-0 (NR)
  18. Virginia Tech 2-0 (23)
  19. Michigan 0-0 (21)
  20. Texas A&M 1-1 (13)
  21. SMU 4-0 (NR)
  22. Texas 2-1 (9)
  23. ULL 3-0 (NR)
  24. Iowa State 2-1 (NR)
  25. UCF 2-1 (12)

Associated Press

  1. Clemson 3-0 (1)
  2. Alabama 2-0 (2)
  3. Georgia 2-0 (4)
  4. Florida 2-0 (3)
  5. Notre Dame 2-0 (5)
  6. Ohio State 0-0 (6)
  7. Miami 3-0 (8)
  8. North Carolina 2-0 (12)
  9. Penn State 0-0 (10)
  10. Oklahoma State 3-0 (17)
  11. Cincinnati 3-0 (15)
  12. Oregon 0-0 (14)
  13. Auburn 1-1 (7)
  14. Tennessee 2-0 (21)
  15. BYU 3-0 (22)
  16. Wisconsin 0-0 (19)
  17. LSU 1-1 (20)
  18. SMU 4-0 (NR)
  19. Virginia Tech 2-0 (NR)
  20. Michigan 0-0 (23)
  21. Texas A&M 1-1 (13)
  22. Texas 2-1 (9)
  23. ULL 3-0 (NR)
  24. Iowa State 2-1 (NR)
  25. Minnesota 0-0 (NR)

Freshman quarterback Shane Illingworth got his second-straight start as Spencer Sanders was ruled out against the Jayhawks on Saturday. As John Helsley wrote in his column yesterday, everything seemed to work out for Sanders and his health as Illingworth is a more than capable backup, as well as the Cowboys having a bye week this weekend.

Illingworth finished the day against Kansas going 17-of-23 for 265 yards and three touchdowns. Two of his touchdown passes went senior receiver Tylan Wallace, who hauled in 148 yards as well.

As for running back Chuba Hubbard, he had his best performance of the season as he posted 20 carries for 145 yards and two touchdowns.

The Cowboys’ starting defense allowed just 115 yards, 83 yards through the air and 32 yards on the ground and allowed just seven first downs. They forced nine KU punts, one interception and one turnover on the downs.

As a whole, Oklahoma State recorded 11 total tackles for a loss, including four sacks and one interception. The Cowboy defense also held KU to just 193 yards of total offense on the day, most of which came during scrub time in the third and fourth quarters. The Cowboys held KU to just 11 first downs on the day, six on the ground and five through the air. The Cowboys also held KU to just 7.1% on third downs.

THANKS FOR READING <channel name>
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments (1)
No. 1-1
Grumble
Grumble

There won't be a Playoff spot for a 10th ranked team.

Better to have not played a game like Ohio State and Penn State?

Better to have been born an "Elite" in the NCAA Swamp?

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Oklahoma State at Kansas: Official Game Thread

Here's the Pokes Report official game thread for Oklahoma State's first Big 12 road game against Kansas. Follow along with all the action and join in on the conversation in the comment section!

Zach Lancaster

by

ZachLancaster

Schedule, Illingworth Buy Valuable Time for Sanders

Playing freshman quarterback and sitting Spencer Sanders for the Kansas game, along with the schedule having a bye week next week, gives Spencer Sanders an optimum opportunity to heal

John Helsley

by

Kansas cowboy

Cowboys Have A Participation Party In Win Over Kansas

Oklahoma State was able to play 69 players in Saturday’s win over Kansas

Marshall Levenson

by

Grumble

OSU Stock Watch: Who's Up, Who's Down

High marks for two Cowboy units, LD Brown

John Helsley

by

Kansas cowboy

Oklahoma State Crushes Kansas 47-7 in Lawrence

Oklahoma State controlled both sides of the ball from start to finish in Lawrence and beat Kansas 47-7.

Zach Lancaster

by

Kansas cowboy

Cowboys Have It Their Way in Lawrence

Oklahoma State had it their way in Lawrence against the Kansas Jayhawks as they were nearly perfectly balanced on offense at nearly 600 yards. They were also balanced and great on the defensive side of the ball.

Robert Allen

How to Watch: Oklahoma State at Kansas

Here's all the ways you can follow along with all of the action in Oklahoma State's Big 12 game against Kansas on Saturday, Oct. 3.

Zach Lancaster

by

Kansas cowboy

Shane Illingworth Expected to Start Against Kansas

According to Dave Hunziker on the Cowboy Radio Network pregame show, true freshman quarterback Shane Illingworth is expected to get his second-straight start as the Cowboys face the Kansas Jayhawks.

Zach Lancaster

Cowboys Parade into Lawrence for Saturday's Game

Oklahoma State football goes old school on the buses for the road trip to Kansas

Robert Allen

SMU Hires Oklahoma State's John Cooper

John Cooper, Special Assistant to Mike Boynton, has been hired by SMU to be an assistant coach.

Zach Lancaster

by

CaliforniaCowboy