Spencer Sanders sat out another Saturday.

And yes, that’s the big takeaway from a 47-7 rout of Kansas that was businesslike and badass and breathtaking.

The defense dominated, again, forcing seven straight punts to open the game, then picking off a pass on KU’s eighth and final drive of the first half, the Jayhawks’ only time past midfield to that point. Against Oklahoma State’s starters, the Jayhawks managed but 69 yards on 39 snaps, a 1.7 yard average per play.

Chuba Hubbard ran like 2019 Chuba Hubbard, piling up 145 yards and two touchdowns.

Kasey Dunn cracked open the playbook, ever so slightly, for Shane Illingworth, who seized the opportunity, throwing for 265 yards and three scores.

And as the rest of the world learned, again, that Texas remains definitely not-back, losing at home to TCU, the Cowboys emerged from Saturday as the Big 12’s lone unbeaten, and it's most appealing team.

Still, the significant development from a pleasant Saturday in Lawrence: keeping Sanders on ice on the sideline.

Oklahoma State’s great goals, its hopes for a special season – which remain very much intact – rely on Spencer Sanders directing the offense as a dual-threat trigger man when the schedule turns serious.

And that time is approaching, although not before a bye week precedes the next game: Oct. 17 at Baylor.

By not playing Sanders against West Virginia or Kansas, coupled with the bye week, the Cowboys turned a forgiving schedule into a month of healing for their No. 1 quarterback.

The fact that Illingworth made the most of an opportunity to gain experience and confidence, looking very good Saturday, albeit against Kansas: perfect scenario.

“I think he held himself to a high standard,” said Cowboys wideout Tylan Wallace, who turned in his biggest day since blowing an ACL last season with nine catches for 148 yards and two scores, including a 55-yard TD catch. “His maturity over these last couple weeks has really got my attention. I’m just really excited for him in the future, the way he holds himself.”

Wallace is referencing a later future, anticipating Sanders’ return soon. Still, if Illingworth is needed in a big spot again this season, the reps he’s received already should prove valuable. For the first time in three games, Illingworth looked like a true fit in the Cowboys offense, throwing for two long touchdowns – the other a 66-yard connection with Braydon Johnson – returning the big play to the game plan.

“He had poise and confidence to stand in there and chunk it a couple of times,” said OSU offensive coordinator Kasey Dunn. “And it worked out.

“Young guy, we’re trying to make sure we manufacture some plays for him and not stretch his skill set too much too soon.”

Illingworth did much of his damage before he and the starters were pulled in the third quarter with a 41-0 lead.

Behind the California true freshman, the Cowboys stand 3-0, 2-0 in the Big 12. He’s handled the spotlight well, with a little help from his defensive friends, and most importantly bought valuable time for Sanders.

High-ankle sprains are no small thing, capable of wrecking seasons or lingering and limiting a player’s mobility. That was the concern with Sanders, whose ability to change games with his legs and his arm are what make him special. And behind an offensive line that’s been compromised in many ways, the dual-threat element is more important than ever.

Gundy has reported that Sanders was available, if needed. And while the ball coach famously hasn’t always been completely upfront when it comes to injuries, especially QB injuries, there’s enough evidence to suggest that Sanders was on call and ready these past two games.

Fortunately for the Cowboys, and their plan to accommodate Sanders' healing, he wasn’t needed.

But he will be needed soon. And he should be ready.